Blue Bell's Christmas Cookies ice cream returns for a limited holiday run

Blue Bell’s Christmas Cookies Ice Cream Returns for the Holiday Season (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Blue Bell has brought back one of its top seasonal flavors, adding it to its growing holiday lineup. Following the return of Peppermint Bark Ice Cream and their classic Peppermint flavor, the creamery announced that Christmas Cookies Ice Cream is now available, but for a short time.

This flavor includes a blend of three holiday favorites—chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar cookies—stirred into a sweet sugar cookie ice cream.

It’s topped with green icing swirls and sprinkled with red decorations, making it a festive dessert inspired by beloved Christmas cookies.

Blue Bell Christmas Cookies Ice Cream availability and how to get it

The announcement follows weeks of anticipation from fans who have filled Blue Bell’s social media posts with requests for the festive dessert.

Responding to the demand, the brand shared an update on Instagram, writing,

“The ice cream at the top of every Christmas wish list! Christmas Cookies Ice Cream is now in stores. The flavor combines your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar – in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout."

Due to its history of being hard to find and the high demand it creates many people are already buying it. The flavor is available in half-gallon containers, but it will be around for a short time during the holidays.

Blue Bell suggests using its online product locator to help people find this flavor in local stores.

This tool shows which stores in the area are stocking the Christmas Cookies option.

The company provides shipping all over the country, even to those who reside beyond its normal distribution areas in Blue Bell.

This will be an opportunity for the buyer to obtain the seasonal release. Since the production run is small, the stock may not last long and may run out quickly.

Blue Bell is expanding its number of holiday products, and it is reviving the Christmas Cookies Ice Cream, which is a seasonal addition to its product lineup.

This flavor will last a few days in the shops, and customers have to consider visiting shops in their neighborhood or going shopping by shipping options before it is sold out.