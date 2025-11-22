When did The Time made its debut? All about rock band as drummer Jellybean Johnson passes away at 69

Jellybean Johnson passes away at 69 (Photo by Araya Diaz/WireImage)

Jellybean Johnson, a key part of Prince’s well-known band The Time, has died. According to TMZ, his relatives said the artist - real name Garry George Johnson - passed suddenly on Friday evening. He played a big role in shaping the Minneapolis sound, influencing loads of funk and R&B musicians over the years. News traveled quickly, catching both fans and other artists off guard with the sudden news.

Jellybean Johnson was a pillar of the Minneapolis Sound and a multi-talented force who shaped an era

Jellybean Johnson wasn't just the beat behind The Time, which debuted on July 29, 1981, and later evolved into Morris Day and the Time before becoming The Original 7ven; he was a driving force in shaping the Minneapolis Sound, a bold fusion of funk, rock, and soul that defined the late '70s and '80s.

While drumming was his beginning, he didn't stop there; picking up guitar, writing tracks, producing records, slipping deep into Prince's inner circle, eventually landing in The Family, another band birthed by Prince's vision. He popped up on film too, showing real presence in the 1984 hit 'Purple Rain,' playing a version of himself, stamping his mark onto pop culture like ink.

Outside live shows, his studio hand helped shape big moments - co-producing Janet Jackson's explosive 1990 smash 'Black Cat,' while lending beats and ideas to acts like Mint Condition, New Edition, Alexander O'Neal, and Nona Hendryx, all pushing R&B and funk forward at the time. When word broke of his unexpected death, pain rippled through the community; singer Susannah Melvoin called him family, said her brother lived through his guitar, treated music like air, something constant, vital, never forced, as reported by TMZ.

Away from the spotlight, Johnson worked hard to keep alive the legacy he shaped - teamwork with his wife and kid led to launching the Minneapolis Sound Museum, aiming to honor that cultural wave ahead. Right after turning 69, his sudden passing created a void no one can fill, shaking up the local music scene along with every artist whose path crossed his during almost fifty years on the grind.

