How Did Ornella Vanoni Die? Beloved Italian Singer Passes Away at 91

SANREMO, ITALY - MARCH 06: Ornella Vanoni is seen on stage during at the 71th Sanremo Music Festival 2021 at Teatro Ariston on March 06, 2021 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule / Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Italian music just got quieter now that Ornella Vanoni is gone on Friday - she was 91. The report from La Stampa says she collapsed at her house in Milan due to heart failure. That moment closed a chapter lasting over seven decades - a journey full of emotion, power, and raw talent.

Famous for hits like La Musica e Finita (The Music is Over), Eternita (Eternity), Senusa Fine and L'appuntamento (The Date), she left behind a legacy few can match. When word spread, people reacted fast; even PM Giorgia Meloni posted online, calling her voice something you never forget. Her influence? Huge. Deep. Can't replace it.

Italian music icon, Ornella Vanoni, whose voice and artistry influenced generations

Ornella Vanoni, the Italian genre music titan, leaves a giant legacy of over 100 records and more than 55 million albums sold, a legacy that has earned her the timeless status of "The Lady of Italian Song," as the outlet LaPresse describes her.

Vanoni was born in Milan and initially trained in theatre, but she also went to Broadway in 1964 before redirecting her attention to music, which was influenced by her well-polished stage presence and her vocal characterization, described as intimate, elegant, and uniquely her own.

Back in the early '60s, she made her mark through a creative spark - alongside romance - with Genovese singer-songwriter Gino Paoli; that’s when "Senza Fine" came out, instantly pushing her onto the world stage. As time rolled on, Vanoni reshaped her voice by diving into jazz sounds mixed with bossa beats, pop flavors, plus deep roots in Italy's musical traditions - this path led her to team up with giants such as Herbie Hancock, Gil Evans, and George Benson, ANSA reports.

She also became a regular at the most prestigious music contests in Italy, having appeared on the stage eight times at the Sanremo Music Festival, where she won second place in 1968 with a song titled Casa Bianca. Vanoni also earned praise as a songwriter, winning the Tenco Award twice, the first Italian artist and only woman to do so.

Her passing marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy that continues to define Italian music for generations.

