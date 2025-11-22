KFC’s latest menu addition sparks buzz, paired with a bargain meal deal

KFC Launches Extra Crispy Festive Feast With New Southwest Cheddar Gravy (Photo by Mike Campbell/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

As the holiday of Thanksgiving approaches, fast food chains are introducing temporary holiday foods and KFC has introduced a new seasonal meal to its clients who are more than willing to avoid homemade food and dine out.

The latest one, called the KFC Extra Crispy Festive Feast, is a combination of the usual fried chicken with a new flavor of gravy crafted exclusively to serve the purpose of the holidays.

The KFC Extra Crispy Festive Feast costs $25. It also includes the eight-piece bucket of KFC Extra Crispy chicken, mashed potatoes, biscuits, and three eight-ounce portions of gravy.

It serves approximately four individuals and is targeting small family meet-ups, casual holiday dinners, and people who want to have a quick bite during the busy season of Thanksgiving.

KFC introduces Southwest Cheddar Gravy and expands its limited-time holiday menu options

One of the most memorable elements of the new launch is the new Southwest Cheddar Gravy offered by KFC and included in a special Gravy Flight.

This combination unites three tastes of gravy that include the traditional Signature Brown Gravy, popular White Peppercorn Gravy, and new Southwest Cheddar Gravy.

The new flavor is a combination of delicious cheddar cheese flavor and mild southwestern seasoning, which gives customers another alternative to accompany their fried chicken, mashed potatoes, and biscuits.

This launch follows the growing trend of holiday specials becoming a hit at fast food chains.

With people seeking quick and affordable holiday meals in November, many brands introduce limited-time menus to draw in customers.

KFC's new festive menu fits right into this pattern by mixing its popular items with an interesting new flavor twist.

KFC is also selling a Cajun-style deep-fried turkey in certain areas. Customers can get this holiday turkey if they pre-order. It's available at selected restaurants in places like California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington.

Supplies are limited and could differ by store, so availability is not guaranteed everywhere.

KFC’s new holiday meal deal and gravy flavor show how the brand wants to grow its seasonal menu by offering more choices and easier options.

They aim to provide everything from big family meals to special limited-edition gravies and sauces, making it easier for people who want something different for Thanksgiving without the hassle of cooking.

People curious about the Extra Crispy Festive Feast or the Southwest Cheddar Gravy should visit their local KFC to find out about prices, availability, or if their location is participating, since not every restaurant might have it during the holiday season.