Is KFC bringing back potato wedges? Viral claim debunked

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 18: The sun shines on the logo of Colonel Sanders, founder of the Kentucky Fried Chicken fast food restaurant KFC, (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images).

KFC’s potato wedges had been a staple for fans everywhere. For years, the seasoned potato side held a special place in people’s hearts. In 2020, however, KFC stopped offering potato wedges to focus on their new Secret Recipe Fries.

This left many customers disappointed and inspired them to petition for potato wedges’ return. Lately, the online chatter has increased, especially among the KFC fans, thanks in part to viral posts that allude to the potential of potato wedges returning to the menu across the country.

The rumors snowballed during August, when Instagram account @mouthattack, which focuses on food, posted a claim that potato wedges would return to KFC locations across the U.S. on August 18, 2025.

The post claimed that it was backed with leaks from KFC employees, and that some restaurants had already begun a soft launch of the wedges prior to the listed August 18 date.



"KFC is set to make one of its most anticipated menu comebacks in years—potato wedges are reportedly returning nationwide on August 18, 2025. After a five-year absence, the fan-favorite side is poised to reclaim its spot alongside KFC’s fried chicken," the post read.



Although the idea has excited fans, KFC has not officially confirmed it. KFC has primarily spoken of this and any other rollout associated with it in terms of the test run in Tampa. One of the company's spokespersons said that there has been no public announcement and that there is no evidence of verification of the date August 18 in the future.



"Many factors go into selecting test markets, including representation of national QSR consumer trends for gauging customer feedback," the spokesperson added (via Yahoo).



A look into KFC’s recent potato wedges trial run in Tampa

The most recent round of speculation started in March 2025 when KFC verified that they were testing potato wedges with a limited time test at five locations in Tampa, Florida.

The two-week promotion, beginning March 10, 2025, allowed fans to order the wedges individually or as a side to a meal. According to a report by Southern Living, KFC said they chose Tampa as a test market for a variety of reasons such as, consumer behavior, internet, and being able to collect feedback that is not needed in a representative sample.

During the promotion, customers lined up, not only for samples, but to take photos and post on social media. Fans urged that the wedges be put back permanently nationwide. Given the amount of excitement and continued speculation, the rumors grew in strength.

On the other hand, the KFC spokesperson did provide a bit of hope to fans, by stating that the company is aware of the fans demand.



"They are one of KFC’s most requested menu items. Fans have been demanding and petitioning for them to return for five years," they said in a statemnet according to Southern Living.



For the time being, potato wedges were limited-time options available in Tampa in March, and KFC has not confirmed an official nationwide return.