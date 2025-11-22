Is Five Guys bringing back a beloved menu favorite for a limited edition run?

Five Guys Reintroduces Limited-Edition Candy Cane Crunch Milkshake for Holiday Season (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

Five Guys is bringing back its Candy Cane Crunch Milkshake, growing its holiday menu. You can get this seasonal treat for a short time at Five Guys shops in the U.S. and Canada. The company adds this festive shake to its winter specials each year to cater to people's love for peppermint desserts during the holidays.

The Candy Cane Crunch Milkshake starts with vanilla ice cream mixed with bits of candy cane. This blend provides a creamy texture with subtle hints of peppermint flavor. Whipped cream tops it off, along with more candy cane pieces to add some crunch. Customers can make this seasonal flavor their own by mixing it with other Five Guys shake add-ons. These include chocolate, coffee, Oreo cookie bits or peanut butter.

The comeback of this peppermint milkshake reveals a broader trend in fast food and dessert chains. They offer special holiday treats for a limited time to draw in customers who love seasonal flavors. People tend to crave peppermint-flavored goodies more from November to early January because they remind them of winter celebrations. Five Guys knows this and continues to bring back flavors that fans request in their frozen dessert lineup during this time of year.

Where to find the Five Guys Candy Cane Crunch Shake this holiday season

Five Guys offers this holiday shake for a short time, subject to stock availability. You can find it in various locations, depending on local availability. It shows up in the mix-in choices for shakes, not as its own menu item. The Candy Cane Crunch Shake joins other winter treats coming back to fast-food menus.

Big chains are introducing foods that evoke memories of the past or align with the season as the holidays approach. To know exact dates and if it's available near you, check with your local Five Guys.

People love peppermint shakes, holiday fast food desserts, and special menu items at Five Guys. This new shake will attract customers seeking winter flavors, in addition to the usual make-your-own burgers and fries. Five Guys hasn't announced when this limited-time item will be removed from menus, but you can get it during the holidays for a brief period.