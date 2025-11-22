How is Goldie Hawn spending her 80th birthday? Oliver Hudson shares sweet update

Goldie Hawn Celebrates 80th Birthday With Close Family, Says Son Oliver Hudson (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Hollywood legend Goldie Hawn celebrated her 80th birthday with a quiet gathering of family, opting not to host a large public party. Her son, actor Oliver Hudson, shared that the Oscar-winning actress chose to mark the milestone surrounded by loved ones in a simple, private way rather than a grand celebration.

Speaking to Us Weekly on November 21, Oliver shared insight into the family’s approach to marking his mother’s milestone.

“We would have done anything for her. Totally up to her. [If] she wanted to go to the moon, we’d figure it out, but she’s a simple gal,” he said.

Despite the significance of turning 80, the celebration was designed around Goldie’s personal wishes.

“She wants her family, and that’s it, and that’s what we’re doing now,” Oliver added. While the event remains low-key, he also revealed that the family organized a few special moments she wasn’t aware of ahead of time. “We have a lot of fun things planned within that she doesn’t know about, but we are just going to keep it [to family].”

Oliver, who shares children Wilder, Bodhi and Rio with his wife Erinn Bartlett, also gave a glimpse of the types of activities planned for the celebration.

“We’ve got some golf tournament things, we’ve got some cooks, [and] we might have some music,” he said. “We’ve got some stuff, but the patrons will be just the family.”

Goldie Hawn’s family bond and 80th birthday tributes continue to draw attention online

Family remains a huge part of Goldie Hawn’s life and image. With her ex-husband, Bill Hudson, she has two children: her son, Oliver Hudson and daughter, Kate Hudson. She also has a son, Wyatt Russell, with her long-time partner Kurt Russell. Over time, the Hawn-Russell family has gained admiration for staying close and enjoying major life moments in a more personal, low-key style.

Kate Hudson also honored her mother with a heartfelt message on Instagram, reflecting on Goldie’s impact on her life.

“To distill half of her life that I’ve known into a single caption feels impossible,” Kate wrote. “I have been the lucky recipient of novels of love and wisdom from her.”

She added,

“She is truly extraordinary and as I celebrate her every day, today we all get to share in it! Please join me in wishing a huge Happy Birthday to this 80-year-old queen goddess! We love you Mama.”

As part of celebrating her 80th birthday, people are also looking back at Goldie Hawn's family photos from different times in her life. These include pictures of her with her grandkids and her long-time companion, Kurt Russell. In older photos, they are often seen together at film premieres, enjoying holidays or just spending casual moments as a family.