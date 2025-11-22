Was Ja Rule attacked outside a restaurant in New York? Max B altercation claims explored

Ja Rule attends the 2023 City Of Hope Spirit Of Life Gala at Pacific Design Center on October 18, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Ever since Ja Rule performed at the Brandy and Monica show at the Barclays Center on November 20, rumors have been circulating on social media that claim he was involved in an altercation, with some instances also citing that the rapper was in a fight with fellow artist Max B.

Ja Rule himself confirmed that although some unknown individuals attempted to attack him, the altercation did not escalate. Furthermore, it was reported that the rapper was involved in a fight outside a restaurant in New York. Ja Rule denied this claim and told his followers that he was peacefully relaxing at home.

Rumors about Ja Rule being involved in an altercation emerged when celebrity news reporter Tasha K claimed that the rapper was involved in a serious fight outside a New York restaurant. She wrote on X,

“BREAKING! I Just got word that Ja Rule was Jumped TONIGHT outside of New York Restaurant Sei Less! I’m being told it was pretty phu**ing bad! | Story Developing…”

Meanwhile, multiple unverified reports on social media began linking Max B to the alleged fight, according to Hot New Hip Hop. The rapper, however, denied the rumors once and for all on X. He wrote:

“don’t tie me or my people to anything negative. We grown we on positive vibes only.”

Ja Rule denied reports of an altercation and engaged in an online confrontation with Tasha K

Ja Rule responded to Tasha K’s claim on X in which he accused the online personality of spreading false claims. At the same time, he explained what actually happened. He wrote,

“Tasha why you lying to these good ppl Yes some bi**h a** n****s tried to jump me, No it wasn’t at sei less and I’m chilling smoking a j**nt watching SVP wit not a scratch on me…”

Ja Rule’s denial, however, prompted Tasha to hit back with proof. While she admitted that she got the location of the incident wrong, she attached a video clip in which Ja Rule could be seen being held back by someone in what appeared to be a backstage scuffle. She also posted screenshots of messages with her team, who described the incident to her in real time. She remarked,

“As I said @jarule Story Developing…. Bottom line, I heard you got your a** beat… ain’t nobody lie on you… this is why I thought it was Sei Less.. they ran down on you tho… Glad you ok!!”

Later, Tasha added more details on how she obtained the information about Ja Rule. In another post, she added,

“Now @jarule you know my team was there. And I was halfway sleep last night when I got the text. I have the deets on what really happened & the location. I’m up now ready to spill some wine! I will discuss Fat Joe being too fat to help you fight last night tonight on my show! The video is at the end of the fight! Ain’t nobody got to lie Craig!!! Tonight we discuss Has Been Rappers getting jumped tonight at 7pm est on X, Facebook, BiGO, & YouTube!”

Ja Rule said that he could pursue legal action against Tasha. He wrote,

“You like getting sued I see…”

The rapper also shared a light-hearted moment with fans when he posted a disclaimer against believing everything that is posted on the internet. Alongside a video of him sipping a beverage and laughing, the rapper wrote,

“Believe half of what you see and none of what you read… we good over here!!!”

Tasha clapped back at Ja Rule’s threat that he would sue her. Tasha claimed that she would soon share additional details about the alleged fight.