"It needs its own Glambot moment": Internet in frenzy as KFC brings back Potato Wedges

Social media celebrates as KFC brings back its most missed side dish after five years.

Social media went into full-on frenzy mode when KFC quietly teased what might just be the comeback of the year: potato wedges.

“This wedge looks like it needs its own Glambot moment. 😉” said one snappy fan’s reaction under the announcement, and it summed up perfectly.

Amid all the hype, though, it was clear: netizens were dying to ask whether the craving for potato wedges was finally being answered. The answer was a loud yes. After a five-year hiatus, the wedges are sliding back into trays nationwide starting August 18, as part of KFC’s bold “Kentucky Fried Comeback” campaign. It’s not just a salute to nostalgia, but listening to what your audience really wants - and KFC came through.

From memes to menu boards, here’s how netizens reacted to the long-awaited return.

KFC’s announcement sparked a social media roast and rejoicing in equal measure. From banter to pointed commentary, folks had things to say:

“chill”, quipped Popeye’s on X, cheekily reminding KFC not to steal the spotlight.

A sharp observer from the peanut gallery added,

“Give them an inch and they’ll take a mile. Now everyone wants Honey BBQ wings back. When will it end?”.

Some kept it simple:

“Looks like wedges.”

Even more brutally concise,

“Yall ate this no shade.”

And one user didn’t mince words:

“Who asked for this lil bro?”

Still, the chatter was overwhelmingly positive and framed around the point of how people did ask. KFC reportedly received thousands of social-media missives and petition signatures begging for the return of that crispy, fluffy wedge glory.

Why did potato wedges leave in the first place, and what brought them back?

KFC axed potato wedges back in 2020 during a menu trimming stage as they were making room for the “Secret Recipe Fries” while refocusing on core chicken offerings. Fast-forward to March 2025: in a clever test run, KFC quietly rolled back wedges in select Tampa Bay locations, only for them to sell out fast. That test launch became the wedge canary in the coal mine.

Response was undeniable: petition signatures climbed, feedback poured in, and executives took note. “Wedge-lovers, we heard you ... the wait is over,” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, president of KFC U.S., framing it as more than nostalgia and proof that listening pays. Now, on August 18, wedges (and Hot & Spicy Wings) will return nationwide, at least while supplies last.