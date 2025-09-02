KFC set to launch jelly beans infused with fried chicken, gravy, and other signature menu flavors

Fast-food chain teams up with candy makers to bring signature menu flavors into the confectionery aisle.

With the upcoming release of jelly beans blended with the distinctive flavors of its renowned menu items, KFC is breaking new culinary ground. In collaboration with a candy manufacturer, the fast-food juggernaut is developing a unique delicacy that mimics the flavors of sweet corn, gravy and fried chicken. Utilizing its comfort-and-indulgence-based brand identity, KFC is offering a snack that capitalizes on contrast by fusing a traditional confection with the robust flavors that consumers are familiar with from its restaurants.

The brand's distinctive products will have a fun seasonal tie-in with the debut, which is planned for around Easter 2026. Although it's a bold idea, the move is part of a rising trend in which food firms are blurring genre barriers to pique consumers' interest. Whether you're a devoted KFC customer or just curious about this whimsical mash-up, the proposal promises a conversation starter and possibly a surprising snack option.

KFC launches jelly beans flavored with fried chicken, gravy and more

KFC is introducing jelly beans that deliver the taste of its iconic fried chicken, gravy, and corn and other flavors that have been pulled right from the heart of its menu. The company is reportedly collaborating with a candy manufacturer to develop the product, offering a limited-edition confection that is expected to hit shelves by Easter 2026.

One industry observer, Snackolator, captured the spirit of the campaign on social media:

“KFC jelly beans are coming in 2026 and they are ACTUALLY FLAVORED LIKE KFC menu items!”.

The official tone remains playful rather than hyperbolic, which makes this menu update feel like a novelty rather than a permanent staple. While KFC hasn’t issued a direct statement, posts circulating online describe the product as

“100 % real” and “the answer to the age-old question of ‘I wonder what KFC would taste like in jelly bean form?’”.

The absence of an exact release date leaves room for expectation, with most sources anticipating availability in early 2026, which is likely timed for the Easter season, as that’s when candy consumption peaks.

This move underscores KFC’s willingness to push boundaries. By blending beans (in jelly form) with flavors traditionally associated with hearty meals, the chain is venturing beyond fried chicken into confectionery territory. It’s a bold test of brand elasticity and invites fans to sample an unexpected side of KFC.

