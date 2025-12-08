How to watch The War Between the Land and the Sea online? Streaming options explained

The War Between the Land and the Sea (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️BBC)

Doctor Who fans have a new entry in the Whoniverse. The spin-off series The War Between the Land and the Sea brings back the Sea Devils, classic aquatic enemies from the 1970s, in a modern global crisis.

Created by Russell T Davies, the showrunner who revived Doctor Who in 2005, and co-written with Pete McTighe, The War Between the Land and the Sea premiered with episodes 1 and 2 on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. BST on BBC One in the UK. For US viewers, streaming is scheduled for 2026 on Disney+. No date announced yet.

The cast is led by Russell Tovey as Barclay, a junior UNIT officer whose routine life is upended amid the threat. Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars as Salt, a mysterious operative tied to the sea invaders.

Jemma Redgrave reprises Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, UNIT's scientific head, alongside Ruth Madeley as Shirley Bingham. Colin McFarlane as General Austin Pierce and Alexander Devrient as Colonel Christofer Ibrahim.

Supporting roles include Adrian Lukis, Patrick Baladi and Vincent Franklin- adding layers to the military response.

The plot centres on the Sea Devils, or Homo Aquaticus, emerging from the oceans and declaring war on humanity. Triggered by environmental damage, their reveal sparks an international emergency. UNIT mobilises without the Doctor, focusing on diplomacy, strategy and moral dilemmas.

Barclay navigates espionage and betrayal, while Salt's agenda blurs the lines between foe and potential ally.

Across five episodes, the series escalates from coastal skirmishes to a worldwide conflict, echoing real-world issues such as ocean pollution and geopolitical tensions. Scored by Lorne Balfe, it delivers tense action and emotional stakes in a grounded, Doctor-free tale.

The War Between the Land and the Sea: Streaming details explored

UK viewers can watch live broadcasts on BBC One and access on-demand streaming on BBC iPlayer. It's included with a TV license, with no additional fees. Episodes land on Sundays, starting with the double premiere on December 7.

International audiences outside the US, such as those in Canada or Australia, Disney+ holds exclusive rights as part of the Doctor Who bundle deal; however, the wait stretches to sometime in 2026. No firm premiere date yet but expect a binge drop once cleared.

VPN users might skirt geo-blocks to hit BBC iPlayer early, though that's against the terms of service. Subtitles and audio options roll out standard on both platforms.

Episode schedule-

Episode 1 on December 7, 2025

Episode 2 on December 7, 2025

Episode 3 on December 14, 2025

Episode 4 on December 14, 2025

Episode 5 on December 21, 2025

The War Between the Land and the Sea: Plot insights

The official synopsis reads-

"When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT step into action as the land and sea wage war."

In this series, the Sea Devils, who are the ancient aquatic Silurians, emerge from the oceans, triggered by human environmental destruction like pollution and overfishing. Declaring war on land-dwellers, they unleash floods and attacks on coastal cities, forcing UNIT to respond without the Doctor.

Junior officer Barclay- a reluctant hero in UNIT's lower ranks- gets thrust into the fray when his base is targeted. He teams with the enigmatic Salt, whose loyalties waver between humanity and the sea creatures she seems connected to, revealed as a hybrid ambassador seeking peace but torn by betrayal.

UNIT's leadership fractures: Kate Lethbridge-Stewart advocates for diplomacy, clashing with General Pierce's militaristic approach, while Shirley Bingham uncovers technological secrets. Colonel Ibrahim handles field ops amid espionage.

Stream The War Between the Land and the Sea on BBC iPlayer in the UK (free with a TV license) or catch it on BBC One, with international release on Disney+ in 2026.

International users can try a VPN like NordVPN to access iPlayer by connecting to a UK server.

