"She chose her Plan B" - Love is Blind: Italy star Giovanni opens up to Georgia about his connection with Gergana

Love Is Blind: Italy continued its story in episode 5, which aired on December 8, 2025. The episode followed Giovanni as he revisited his past connection with Gergana before returning to his current partner, Georgia.

Giovanni spoke openly about the emotional weight of his earlier decisions in the pods and the impact they had on the people involved. Reflecting on the way he ended things with Gergana, he said,

"She's someone I caused a lot of pain to and she didn't deserve it."

During their conversation, Giovanni explained to Georgia that outside the controlled format of the show, he would never allow two relationships to reach the same level of intensity. Georgia responded that the structure of the experiment requires navigating multiple bonds, and that it was part of the process. She also asked what he and Gergana discussed during their brief meeting. Giovanni replied,

"She's chosen Parmi. She says she's happy, but it's obvious that she chose her Plan B."

Later, in his confessional, Giovanni shared that he had very “strong feelings” for Gergana in the pods, and seeing her again made him realize those feelings had not disappeared completely.

Giovanni revisits his connection with Gergana

Episode 5 opened a new chapter in Giovanni’s story as he addressed unresolved emotions from his earlier connection with Gergana. Their brief meeting brought back memories from the pods, where the two had built a strong bond before choosing different paths.

Giovanni admitted to Georgia that the situation was difficult for him, noting that “in real life, he would not have taken two relationships to this level.” Georgia acknowledged the unusual nature of the experiment and said the format made such overlaps normal.

As Georgia tried to understand what happened during his conversation with Gergana, Giovanni explained that Gergana seemed committed to moving forward with Parminder.

He shared her update by saying, “She’s chosen Parmi.” He added that while she expressed happiness, he believed “she chose her Plan B.”

In his private confessional, Giovanni explained that reconnecting with Gergana surfaced emotions he had not fully processed. He said he had experienced “strong feelings” for her in the pods and that seeing her again made him aware that those feelings still existed.

The episode presented Giovanni attempting to balance honesty with responsibility while reaffirming his current focus on developing a stable partnership with Georgia.

A look back at Giovanni and Gergana’s pod journey in Love Is Blind: Italy

Giovanni and Gergana’s earlier connection shaped much of their story leading into episode 5 of Love Is Blind: Italy. Before choosing different partners, the two had formed a steady bond through their pod conversations.

Their dates often ended with a sense that they understood each other well, which made their eventual split more difficult for both sides.

When decision day approached in the pods, Giovanni chose to step away from pursuing a relationship with Gergana. He explained that she reminded him of his past, where he had been part of relationships that did not challenge him enough.

His reasoning left Gergana feeling misled. In episode 2, after he shared his honest thoughts, she replied,

“Good luck to you. I don’t want any explanations from you… You wasted my time, and my time is precious.”

Gergana later told her co-stars that she felt blindsided, saying she wanted a partner who valued her without “lies and fancy words.” She also expressed frustration that Giovanni had reassured her throughout the process, only to withdraw at the critical moment.

Despite the difficult ending, both moved forward with the experiment. Gergana accepted Parminder’s proposal, while Giovanni chose Giorgia, setting the stage for the emotional conversations seen in episode 5.

