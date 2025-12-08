“He’s a menace”: Fans react to 50 cent choosing ABC just because it plays in prison

50 cent used ABC to talk about the Netflix series Sean Combs: The Reckoning and the clip turned viral after a post on X discussing finding out 50 Cent agreed to do an interview with ABC news station only because it’s one of the few stations they’re allowed to watch in prison. He’s a menace.

The post framed why fans thought 50 cent picked ABC. The segment aired on December 1 on Good Morning America and featured 50 cent with director Alexandria Stapleton. They discussed why the Diddy documentary exists and why hip-hop should not stay quiet on abuse claims. 50 cent also reacted to footage Diddy recorded himself before his arrest.

Sean Combs is serving four years and two months in federal prison after October 2025 sentencing on two Mann Act counts. He was acquitted of racketeering and sex-trafficking charges. Through a spokesperson, he called the Netflix series a shameful hit piece and argued footage was used without approval. The filmmakers disputed that. The tease that 50 cent chose ABC so Diddy could watch drove the meme line that he’s a menace.

X funny reactions on 50 cent's Diddy trolling: “He’s a menace” goes viral

Context of the thread: The viral thread on X repeated the caption about 50 cent doing ABC so inmates could see it and attached a smiling screenshot from the ABC segment. Under that post, replies poured in and set the tone that 50 cent was trolling a rival now in prison. one X user commented,

“Eliete trolling, and I am here for it.”

This reply nodded to 50 cent using ABC as a targeted stage. Another X user remarked,

“50 is the ultimate troll.”

The user framed the ABC choice as part of 50 cent’s long pattern of public jabs. One x commenter said,

“50 playing 4D chess with the inmates.”

The line suggested strategy more than spite by 50 cent. Another X user remarked,

“50 Cent really is my inspiration in my pettiness.”

The comment treated the stunt as calculated branding by 50 cent. One user joked

“bro a real hater.”

One user reminded everyone about 50s past trolls, commenting,

“This is the same man that bought the whole front row for a ja rule concert he’s not to be played with”

The user linked the moment to earlier trolling lore around 50 cent.

50 cent ABC interview: when it happened, what he said, and the Diddy case context

Date and platform The conversation with Robin Roberts aired December 1, 2025 on ABC’s Good Morning America with an ABC News write-up and video.

Why ABC went viral: Coverage and reposts said 50 cent suggested he did ABC because it is one of the few channels inmates can watch. That is why fans believed Sean Combs would see the segment from prison.50 cent said hip-hop should not stay silent about abuse. He also said he was surprised Diddy recorded sensitive moments himself. Stapleton explained her focus on sourcing and on how Diddy tried to manage his image. 50 cent aka Curtis Jackson stated,

"Got in the car and said, 'Ugh, I feel like I need to wash, like, I'm [dirty],' … it shows you his character,....What's the odds that you would do that in front of a camera? Like, that's one of the moments where he forgot he was on tape.

Pushback from Combs’ side: A spokesperson for Sean Combs called the Netflix series a shameful hit piece and alleged unauthorized footage. The filmmakers rejected those claims. As per a Deadline report dated, December 2, 2025 , Diddy's legal representative said,

"The project has no ties to any past conversations between Sean Combs and Netflix....The footage of Combs leading up to his indictment and arrest were legally obtained.”

Legal backdrop: Sean Combs was sentenced to four years and two months after convictions on two transportation counts and is in federal custody. He was acquitted on racketeering and sex-trafficking charges.

