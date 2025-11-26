50 Cent reaches settlement in assault case ahead of Diddy documentary's Netflix premiere

50 Cent settles assault lawsuit ahead of Netflix’s Sean Combs: The Reckoning release (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Rapper and producer 50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson III, has settled an assault lawsuit a few days before the Netflix release of his new Sean “Diddy” Combs documentary. This legal update arrives as interest builds for the streaming service’s four-part series, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

50 Cent’s documentary on Diddy, titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning, drops on Netflix on December 2 pic.twitter.com/bUJeRuG3DG — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 25, 2025

Earlier this year, Guadalupe de los Santos filed a lawsuit against 50 Cent, accusing him of being involved in an alleged traffic assault that happened in Los Angeles in September 2024.

The complaint stated that de los Santos was on his scooter waiting at a traffic light when 50 Cent's SUV pulled up behind him.

He alleged that “the front passenger door suddenly and forcefully opened, without warning or provocation, and struck [him] on his left side, knocking him and his scooter to the street.”

The filing mentioned,

“an occupant of the SUV, at Defendant's Jackson's direction, opened the door to intentionally strike him.”

De los Santos pursued compensation, accusing 50 Cent of assault, battery, causing emotional distress on purpose, and being negligent.

The assault lawsuit first went to the Los Angeles County Superior Court but was moved in September to the United States District Court for the Central District of Florida.

50 Cent's team filed a motion to get the case dismissed, with a hearing set for December 22, but things got settled sooner than anticipated.

On November 25, a court filing revealed that both sides “reached an agreement in principle to resolve all claims” and were “working on drafting and finalizing the formal settlement agreement.”

The settlement’s financial details have not been made public.

Diddy documentary premieres as legal case reaches final stage

The legal news arrives just ahead of the release of a Netflix documentary produced by 50 Cent about Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In its announcement, Netflix described the series as one that will “lay out the story of a powerful, enterprising man and the gilded empire he built — as well as the underworld that lay just beneath its surface.”

The documentary comes out after Combs’ recent federal convictions on two counts of transportation to promote prostitution, and he is now serving his sentence.

Gloria Allred, de los Santos’ attorney, chose not to comment on the settlement. 50 Cent's lawyers and Netflix also stayed silent when asked for a response.

Now that the lawsuit seems close to being finalized, the focus turns to the streaming release. It is likely to pull in a large audience because of its topic and 50 Cent's role as a producer.