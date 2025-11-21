"I'm going through withdrawals right now": Whitney Leavitt shares emotional response to Dancing with the Stars elimination

Whitney Leavitt opened up emotionally after her recent elimination from Dancing with the Stars (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Whitney Leavitt opened up emotionally after her recent elimination from Dancing with the Stars, sharing a raw and personal moment with her followers on Instagram.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, 32, published a tearful video reflecting on how difficult it has been to adjust after leaving the competition and the intense routine that came with it.

In the video, Whitney explained that she wanted to be honest about how the sudden change made her feel.



“I’m just gonna speak from the heart, and share what I’m feeling,” she said. “I share the good, I share the bad, I share the ugly. So I’m just gonna keep doing that.”



Her message focused on the emotional aftermath of stepping away from a show that had become central to her daily life.

She described the close bonds formed during the season and compared the experience of leaving to a deep personal loss.



“When you’re casted on Dancing with the Stars, you are seeing these people hours every single day. Then it just stops. It genuinely feels like a breakup. It feels like I’m, like, going through withdrawals right now. Today just felt so weird,” she explained.





Whitney shares how #DWTS brought a light to her life that she will forever be grateful for. 🥹 🫶 Check out the #DWTSpodcast on Disney+ and Hulu for more! pic.twitter.com/F9vs5KUgP2

— Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) November 21, 2025

Whitney Leavitt reflects on bonds formed during DWTS

Whitney Leavitt also reflected on the sense of community and personal growth she experienced while competing.



“It made me sad,” she continued. “You grow real friendships and, like, real connections with these people, and you learn so much about yourself and people who lift you constantly, and you challenge yourself, like, you just feel so loved.”



She used the moment to share a broader message about surrounding oneself with supportive people.



“It’s so important to surround yourself with people who believe in you, who want to see you, achieve your delusional dreams, as cheesy as that sounds,” she said.



The reality star also expressed gratitude toward her professional partner, Mark Ballas, emphasizing the lasting friendship they developed during the show. She shared that she would “forever be so grateful” for their bond, adding that he became “a lifelong friend, a friend who who makes fart noises every single day.”

Whitney concluded her message by thanking the show and its fans for the opportunity and support, saying,



“I’m just so grateful. I love you guys. And I f****** love this show.”



Although her journey on the dance floor has ended, Whitney’s reflections show how the experience extended far beyond competition, highlighting the emotional connections and life lessons formed along the way.