"And I'm exhausted": Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 premiere first look shows Whitney Leavitt in tears

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt (Image via Getty)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is back with its third season, with even more drama as the MomTalk influencer women are dealing with their friendships, work opportunities, fame, and love lives.

The Hulu series premieres on Thursday, November 13, 2025, with all 10 episodes dropping together at 9:00 pm ET/PT with all the returning cast members: Whitney Leavitt, Taylor Frankie Paul, Jessi Ngatikaura, Mayci Neeley, Jen Affleck, Layla Taylor, Mikayla Matthews, Demi Engemann, and Miranda McWhorter.

In a short clip, glimpsing he first look of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 shows all the women sitting together while Whitney addresses them about how she struggles to maintain friendships and bursts into tears as she begins saying:

"I did want genuine friendships, and it never got to that point. And I'm exhausted."

Here's what Whitney Leavitt had to say in the premiere of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3

Tensions grew as Whitney Leavitt broke down in tears while confronting her castmates about the state of their friendships in an emotional first look at The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3. She was seen sitting surrounded by Taylor Frankie Paul, Jessi Ngatikaura, Mayci Neeley, Jen Affleck, Layla Taylor, Mikayla Matthews, Demi Engemann, and Miranda McWhorter. Whitney opens up about how difficult it has been for her to form genuine bonds within the group. “I did want genuine friendships, and it never got to that point,” she begins, her voice cracking as she wipes away tears. “And I’m exhausted.” Trying to find the words, she continues through sobs, explaining the emotional toll those strained relationships have taken on her as she notes: "Sorry. Um… but I think I just was so tired, like, trying to rebuild relationships that I cared about, ’cause it does… it does really break my heart with relationships that I did have." Reflecting on the pain of losing close friends, she added that friendship fallouts have a deeper impact than romantic breakups, as she says, "I think just sometimes friend breakups can like genuinely be harder than like freaking boyfriend breakups and spousal breakups." While Whitney’s tearful outburst is going on, there is nobody in the room who seems to have any effect on her emotional confession. The clip shows some of her fellow wives sighing and rolling their eyes as she speaks. In her confessional, Mikayla Matthews admits bluntly, "Normally, I feel bad when people cry, but I don’t feel bad at all." However, not everyone shared that sentiment as Mayci Neeley takes a softer approach in her own confessional, admitting, "When Whitney starts crying, I do feel bad. I feel like when anyone cries, I’m just a sucker for it. I’m just like, ‘Oh dang.’ Like, ‘Let’s just leave them alone, let’s stop this conversation.’" The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 teasers and official trailer glimpsed a season that promises a lot of emotional confrontations and fractured friendships, as the women continue to deal with the fallouts and conflicts from last season. The episode titles are as follows: The Book of Doubt

The Book of Fidelity

The Book of Demi

The Book of Deceit

The Book of Resurrection

The Book of Confrontation

The Book of Broken Hearts

The Book of Awakening

The Book of Judgment

The Book of Enlightenment Season 3 will explore the ongoing tension between the MomTok ladies and the men of DadTok, highlighting the shifting alliances and loyalty tests within the tight-knit social circle, as the official trailer states: #Momtok is back, but damaging revelations and allegations threaten its future. The members face a crisis of friendship as loyalties shift, trust is tested, and the lines between fact and fiction blur. When the pursuit of the truth calls character into question, a war over morality begins and a clash between #Momtok and #Dadtok erupts. With their sisterhood and everything they’ve built hanging in the balance, can the women find a path forward to salvation? Or will their collective sins destroy #Momtok for good?

All 10 episodes of the unscripted series will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ on Nov. 13, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.