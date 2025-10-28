Why are Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas canceling their Dancing with the Stars giveaway? Details explored

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas (Image via ABC)

Dancing With the Stars dancing pro Mark Ballas and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt recently announced that they are cancelling their Dancing with the Stars giveaway. The professional dancers took to TikTok to reveal the news, as the couple revealed that television executives have informed them that they would “no longer be able to host the giveaway.”

Ballas and Leavitt had initially announced that they would be giving away two tickets to the Halloween Night live show on Oct. 28. They further announced that they would also be paying for the accommodations and flights for the winners.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas have been grabbing considerable attention as the dancing pair has been leading the leaderboard with their performances. The dancing pair scored the first 10s of the season with her quickstep to “Popular” for the “Wicked” themed Night.

Dancing With the Stars pro Mark Ballas makes shocking announcement

While taking to TikTok, the Dancing with the Stars alum announced,

"So we have some bad news," Leavitt began her video. "We just got out of rehearsal, and we were both informed that we actually can't do a giveaway for the Dancing with the Stars live show."

Ballas continued saying that the news had come directly from ABC and BBC, which are the two TV networks that hold the licenses and broadcasting rights for the reality dance competition show. Ballas concluded by saying that the cancellation of the giveaway was completely out of their hands.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt sheds light on the sudden cancellation

Whitney Leavitt also weighed in on the announcement as she said,

"It just really s***s because Mark and I just wanna do something really special for you guys that have shown us so much support and love for us and the show.“We're gonna get creative. We're gonna think of something. We'll think of something ELSE to do for you guys to show how grateful we are.”

The television personality had earlier opened up about her excitement when she discovered that she had been paired with dancing pro, Mark Ballas. In an interview with People, Leavitt stated,

"So when I saw that it was Mark, like jaw wide open," the mom of three explains about meeting her partner. "In my mind, I was like, play it cool, play it cool, play it cool. But internally, I was like freaking out."Yeah, I definitely feel ready, but I've never been trained in ballrooms, so that's like a completely different realm that I've never touched, but I feel like some of the dance skills that I like grew up with, like they're coming back, you know, there's a little bit of it in the ballroom stuff."

Mark Ballas and Leavitt will be dancing a jazz routine to “Brain Stew” by Green Day, for a Halloween-themed night.

Dancing with the Stars is streaming on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.