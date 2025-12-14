Jeff Probst weighs in on Derek Hough's playful Survivor challenge

Jeff Probst (Image via Getty)

Jeff Probst has officially answered Derek Hough’s offhand challenge about swapping reality shows, turning a throwaway line about Survivor and Dancing With the Stars into a conversation fans are now tracking closely.

Hough, who currently serves as a judge on Dancing With the Stars, recently joked that he would compete on Survivor if Boston Rob Mariano agreed to do Dancing With the Stars.

Probst picked up that gauntlet in a direct video message, celebrated Hough’s newfound Survivor fandom, and laid out what the host sees as the stakes if Boston Rob takes him up on it.

Hough mentioned Survivor while talking about life at home with wife Hayley Erbert Hough as they prepare for the birth of their first child.

The Dancing With the Stars mainstay said they had been binge‑watching Survivor during this “nesting” stretch and confessed that the long‑running CBS series “just never was in my sphere” until recently.

In the same clip, he floated the idea that he would go play Survivor if Boston Rob — a five‑time Survivor player and one‑time winner — agreed to cross over and compete on Dancing With the Stars.

Hough already had a loose connection to Mariano through season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, where Boston Rob’s The Traitors ally Dylan Efron finished in fourth place, and Mariano appeared more than once in the live audience.

Survivor host responds to a Dancing With the Stars dare







Jeff Probst responded by reposting Hough’s message and then recording an Instagram story addressed straight to the Dancing With the Stars judge.



“Derek! I am so happy to hear you finally discovered Survivor!”



Probst said at the top of the video.



“That’s OK, it took a while, you’ve been busy. And you’re diggin’ it?! Welcome to the tribe, and congratulations on Dancing With the Stars’ most recent season. You guys really killed it, it was great.”



From there, he pivoted to the challenge Hough had floated and what it could mean if fans push it forward. Probst continued:



“And I gotta say, I love that you just put this idea out into the ether because I think you’re gonna be surprised how many of your fans are going to want to see you compete on Survivor.”



He then focused on Boston Rob, reminding viewers that Mariano has played Survivor five times, won the game once, and met his wife, Amber Brkich, on the show before she beat him in the All‑Stars finale.

Probst framed Mariano as exactly the kind of competitor who would not duck the Dancing With the Stars side of Hough’s suggestion. Probst said,



“And now that you’ve issued a dare to Rob, this could get interesting, cause you know as well as I do that Boston Rob is the kind of guy that will take that dare and end up winning Dancing With the Stars.”



He went a step further in raising the stakes, adding,



“And then the pressure’s really on you ’cause not only are you out on Survivor next year with us, you gotta win! Let me knowwwwww……”



Hough shared the message by reposting it to his own Instagram story, writing,



“Me and my big mouth. Also geeking out over this message.”



The exchange linked the two franchises by name several times, with Probst congratulating Hough on Dancing With the Stars, welcoming him formally into the Survivor fan base, and treating the hypothetical as more than a joke.

For viewers of both shows, the video moved the idea from a one‑off comment into something with at least informal buy‑in from the person who oversees Survivor’s casting and game design.

Hough’s original Survivor comments also referenced another promise he had made online: his vow to shave his head after joking about a People’s Sexiest Man Alive nod.

In the background of the clip, Hayley Erbert could be heard cautioning him about throwing out big public commitments. She said,



“I don’t know if I’d put that out there….”



Hough, laughing, answered,



“Yeah. Kind of like how I’d shave my head? Which, I still need to do that, ’cause a promise is a promise.”



That back‑and‑forth underscored how quickly a lighthearted social media remark — about hair or about Survivor — can become something fans and other shows want him to follow through on.

Stay tuned for more updates.