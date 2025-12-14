Who has been eliminated from Survivor 49 so far? Details explored

Survivor 49 (Image via Instagram/@survivorcbs)

Survivor 49 has progressed through 12 episodes, and several contestants have been eliminated from the competition.

As of the latest episode, the players who have been voted out include Nicole Mazullo, Annie Davis, Jake Latimer, Jeremiah Ing, Matt Williams, Jason Treul, Shannon Fairweather, Nate Moore, Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu, Alex Moore, Jawan Pitts, Sophie Segreti, and Steven Ramm.

Each of these players exited the game through either a vote at Tribal Council or a medical evacuation.

The remaining five contestants competing for the title of Sole Survivor are Savannah Louie, Rizo Velovic, Sophi Balerdi, Kristina Mills, and Sage Ahrens-Nichols.

Voted out cast of Survivor 49

Nicole Mazullo

Nicole Mazullo was the first contestant eliminated. She was a member of the Kele tribe and was voted out following the tribe’s loss in the initial Marooning challenge.

Her position outside the dominant alliance of Jake Latimer, Sophi Balerdi, Jeremiah Ing, and Alex Moore contributed to the decision to vote her out.

Annie Davis

Annie Davis was the second player voted out. After the Kele tribe lost the immunity challenge in episode two, she was targeted for removal.

Her attempts at leadership were observed by other tribe members, and the majority chose to vote her out to maintain the strength of the alliance.

Jake Latimer

Jake Latimer was medically evacuated on Day 6 after a bite from a venomous sea snake.

Medical staff determined he could not safely continue in the game, resulting in his exit from the competition despite his position on the Kele tribe.

Jeremiah Ing

Jeremiah Ing was the fourth player eliminated. Following a loss in the immunity challenge, he was identified as the odd person out and voted out by alliance members Alex Moore and Sophi Balerdi.

Matt Williams

Matt Williams became the fifth player voted out after a tribe swap placed him on the Hina tribe without established allies.

Despite efforts to form connections with other tribe members, the majority voted to remove him from the game.

Jason Treul

Jason Treul was the sixth player eliminated. Following Matt Williams’ exit, he found himself in a minority on the new tribe. The alliance voted him out during Tribal Council.

Shannon Fairweather

Shannon Fairweather was the seventh player voted out. After the tribe swap, she lost support in her new alliance, and the majority chose to vote her out during the Tribal Council.

Nate Moore

Nate Moore was the eighth contestant eliminated and became the first member of the jury. His removal came after a Tribal Council vote where the majority turned against him.

Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu

Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu was the ninth player eliminated. Her mistakes in recent challenges and the timing of her idol play led to her being voted out. She joined the jury following her exit.

Alex Moore

Alex Moore was the tenth player eliminated. A vote against him during Tribal Council resulted in his exit from the game. He became the third member of the jury.

Jawan Pitts

Jawan Pitts was voted out as the eleventh contestant. He left the game after a Tribal Council vote, joining the jury as the fourth member.

Sophie Segreti

Sophie Segreti was the twelfth player eliminated. She joined the jury following a vote during Tribal Council that removed her from the game.

Steven Ramm

Steven Ramm was the thirteenth player eliminated. He left the game following a Tribal Council vote and became the sixth member of the jury.

Remaining Survivors

After 12 episodes, five contestants remain in the game. Savannah Louie, Rizo Velovic, Sophi Balerdi, Kristina Mills, and Sage Ahrens-Nichols are the remaining players eligible to win Survivor 49.

The competition will continue with these participants leading up to the finale.

Stay tuned for more updates.