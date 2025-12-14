Rocket Lab successfully delivers JAXA’s RAISE-4 technology test satellite to orbit

A rocket getting launched from China (Photo for reference, Image via Getty)

Space.com reports that Rocket Lab launched a Japanese technology test satellite on Saturday, Dec. 13. The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ mission was named “RAISE and Shine.” It took off at 10:09 p.m. ET from Rocket Lab’s New Zealand launch site on an Electron rocket.

The launch was postponed for about a week so that the teams could have more time for their checks.

The Electron rocket is a 59-foot-tall single-stage-to-orbit vehicle, capable of delivering small satellites to low Earth orbit. It was carrying the Rapid Innovative payload demonstration Satellite-4, or RAISE-4, on this mission.

The satellite was launched into space about 54.5 minutes after liftoff. It was sent to a circular orbit of approximately 336 miles from the Earth.

This is a significant mission as it is the first time that Rocket Lab has launched under a direct contract with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA.

The launch is a part of the two-mission deal between Rocket Lab and JAXA. The other mission is scheduled for the beginning of next year.

Moreover, the flight contributes to Rocket Lab’s total launches in 2025, which has already become the company’s busiest ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌year.

Launch timeline and satellite mission

The “RAISE and Shine” mission launched from the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand. Local liftoff time was 4:09 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14. After launch, Electron’s first stage separated and fell back toward Earth, while the second stage continued to orbit.

Rocket Lab shared images showing this process during the flight. The company later confirmed that the satellite was deployed on time and into the planned orbit. RAISE-4 is a technology demonstration satellite owned by JAXA.

According to Rocket Lab, the spacecraft “will demonstrate eight technologies developed by private companies, universities, and research institutions throughout Japan.” These tests are meant to collect data and confirm that the technologies work properly in space.

The launch date changed several times before the final attempt. Rocket Lab said the delays allowed time for “additional checkouts” before launch.

When​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ RAISE-4 went into orbit, it started its scheduled work, which included providing technology demonstrations and other services for future space projects in Japan. The art piece featured a soaring rocket and contained some words that referred to the mission name.

It was the successful release that showed the launch vehicle and the mission plan were operating as they had been ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌designed.

JAXA partnership and Rocket Lab’s 2025 activity

While this was Rocket Lab’s first direct mission with JAXA, the company has worked with Japanese customers for years. Rocket Lab has launched more than 20 missions for Japan-based companies before this flight.

The RAISE-4 mission expands that relationship to include Japan’s national space agency. Rocket Lab stated that the JAXA agreement includes two launches, with the second planned as a rideshare mission in early 2026.

The Dec. 13 launch also added to Rocket Lab’s record number of missions in 2025. With this flight, the company reached 19 launches this year. Sixteen of those were orbital missions using the Electron rocket.

The remaining three were suborbital flights using HASTE, a modified Electron vehicle. Rocket Lab uses HASTE to support hypersonic testing. The company’s previous annual record was 16 launches, set in 2024.

After the mission, Rocket Lab confirmed both liftoff and satellite separation were successful. In a mission update, the company referred to the launch as “RAISE and Shine,” reflecting both the satellite’s purpose and the partnership with Japan. The launch highlights Rocket Lab’s ongoing launch operations from New Zealand and its role in placing small satellites into orbit.

