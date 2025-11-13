"That’s like trying to fight Godzilla": Contestants name Eddie Williams the one to avoid on Physical: Asia

Eddie Williams from Team Australia, Physical: Asia (Image via Netflix)

Before the hand-to-hand battles began in Physical: Asia Episode 8, the Master posed a deceptively simple question:

“Who would you like to avoid a one-on-one match with?”

The results were unanimous. Every nation’s contestants, from Korea to Japan to Mongolia, said the same name: Eddie Williams, Australia’s 6-foot-3, 150-kilogram strongman.

The Master revealed the outcome with a dramatic pause:

“The contestant who received the most votes… was Team Australia’s Eddie Williams.”

Laughter and disbelief rippled across the arena.

“Yeah, man, this is obvious,” said Korea’s Sung-bin said.

“To be fair,” Japan’s Yoshio Itoi added, “how are you supposed to beat him one-on-one? Even if you had a friend, it’d be hard.”

And then came the line that gave the moment its meme-worthy title.

“There’s no way you can win against someone like him,” Nonoka Ozaki joked. “That’s like trying to fight Godzilla.”

Physical: Asia - Eddie's reputation that preceded him

Eddie Williams’ reputation wasn’t exaggerated.

A two-time Australia’s Strongest Man champion and seasoned Physical 100 veteran, his size alone made him a spectacle in any room.

Mongolia’s Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan was confident and over at Eddie and muttered,

“Wait, why is everyone afraid of him? I don’t get it.”

When the Master announced that the next test would be a one-on-one “Hand Wrestling” match, gasps spread through the group.

“It’s like arm wrestling,” the Master explained, “but competitors may push or pull with body strength — whoever lifts their opponent’s foot or makes them fall wins.”

When the Master revealed that Korea’s Kim Min-jae would face Eddie first, the sideline chatter was instant.

Even those not facing him couldn’t resist joking about the impossible task ahead.

The reactions weren’t just about fear — they were fascination. Japan’s Soichi Hashimoto, staring at Eddie, summed up the mood:

“He looks like he could eat you.”

“You got this!” Eun-sil yelled, encouraging Min-jae.

Min-jae, a ssireum champion himself, later admitted:

“His hand’s like the size of a pot lid or something. Physically speaking, he’s just built different.”

“Godzilla” in action

The whistle blew, and within seconds, Eddie’s raw power was on display.

He planted his feet and barely moved as Min-jae strained against him.

After a brief push-and-pull, the whistle sounded again.

“The winner is Eddie Williams, Team Australia.”

Applause broke out, not because the result was surprising, but because it was almost comically inevitable.

“It’s fine,” Min-jae said with a grin afterward. “Save your strength. You did great.”

Eddie laughed and waved to the crowd.

Eddie then goes on to defeat Mongolia's Orkhonbayar and Japan's Okamit to win the challenge.

Mongolia’s Orkhonbayar noted,

“Man, that guy is insanely strong.”

Ammoti said,

“It's like he’s glued to the floor,”

Dom Tomasso says,

“Then everyone was right, you are the scariest.”

Eddie smiled and shrugged it off. He said,

“Don’t ever doubt a strongman, we can be strong, and we can be fit.”

His strength wasn’t just physical; it was psychological. Competitors who’d faced him described the match as more mental than muscular.

While the “Godzilla” label was made for viral entertainment, the episode also showed Eddie’s sportsmanship.

After each victory, he checked on his opponents, offering handshakes and encouragement. When Min-jae lost, Eddie simply said,

“Good effort, man. You did great.”

Stay tuned for more updates.