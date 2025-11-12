"I just clapped so hard": Physical: Asia fans react to Japan defeating Australia to advance to Quest 5

Robert Whittaker from Physical: Asia (Image via Getty)

On November 11, 2025, Physical: Asia returned with three new episodes, showcasing intense competition among the remaining teams as they strive to advance in the race.

The four teams that survived Quest 3 and moved on were Teams Australia, Japan, Korea, and Mongolia.

In episode 9, the four teams competed in Quest 4’s first challenge, the battle rope relay, the winner of which earned a pass to Quest 5, without having to worry about the subsequent games.

Team Australia and Team Japan were the two countries that emerged as frontrunners at the end of the first relay.

As the top two finishers, they had to battle it out again to decide the challenge’s winner.

While many saw Team Australia as a formidable opponent and a threat, it was Team Japan that clinched victory in that round.

The outcome left the athletes shocked, as many assumed Australia would defeat their opponents with ease.

However, that was not the case. With that win, Team Japan went straight to the Quest 5, while Team Australia joined Korea and Mongolia in the Death Match, where one team would be sent home.

Physical: Asia fans took to X to praise Japan’s victory over Australia, as one commented:

“I just clapped so hard when Japan beat Australia at the ropes. FINALLY !”

Viewers were pleased to see Team Japan outperform Team Australia, as many disapproved of the latter’s participation in a show about Asian countries.

“JAPAN THANK YOU FOR SHOCKING AND SHUTTING UP THOSE OVER C*CKY AUSTRALIANS ITOI you are a f**king legend,” a fan wrote.

“TEAM JAPAN BEATING AUSTRALIA IN THE BATTLE ROPES GAME WAS CRAZY I ACTUALLY YELLED WHEN I HEARD THE RESULTS— yoshio itoi went absolutely crazy to bring the win for their team,” another one commented.

“Australia’s faces after losing battle ropes to Japan DON’T PLAY WITH BASEBALL LEGEND ITOI,” an X user reacted.

Other fans of Physical: Asia expressed a similar sentiment.

“Japan’s mentality during the rope challenge was truly admirable. We all need to face our fears, after all, Australia is just like any other team has its own weaknesses,” a person wrote.

“You can tell that the Aussies wanted to win so bad so they put all their strongest guys on the 1st match but unfortunately Japan did the same strategy and they beat the Aussies,if [Japan] didn’t beat the [Australians] they will be done for on the death match just like the [Australians] now,” another netizen commented.

“MY BABY ITOI BEAT AUSTRALIA TO ADVANCE JAPAN TO THE NEXT ROUND!!!!! THAT'S MY MAN RIGHT THERE I'M SO F**KING PROUD OF HIM!!!!!” a fan posted.

Team Japan defeats Team Australia to secure their place in Quest 5 of Physical: Asia

To compete in the battle rope relay, Team Australia sent their strongest options – Eddie, Robert, and Eloni.

Team Japan followed a similar strategy and decided to go all out. Consequently, they sent Okami, Itoi, and Soichi.

In the first round, three players had to relay for five minutes, interchanging places every other minute, and in the second round, the top two teams had to compete for four minutes.

In the first round, in which all four teams competed, Australia and Japan finished first and second, respectively.

While Australia had 1,336 points, Japan had 1,194 at the end of the first round.

In the second matchup, Japan changed their strategy and instead of Soichi starting the relay, they let Itoi, a former baseball player, take the lead.

The change played in their favor, as Japan won with 1,116 points, leaving Australia behind with 961 points.

New episodes coming next week will reveal if Australia survives the Death Match or leaves for good.

