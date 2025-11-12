Physical: Asia - Which players are competing in the Death Match: Pillar Push?

Physical: Asia (Image via Instagram/@netflixkr)

In the fourth quest of Physical: Asia, the three lowest-scoring teams from Quest 4 are set to compete in the Death Match known as the Pillar Push.

The challenge features Team Australia, Team Mongolia, and Team Korea as its participants. The event rules demand that groups of three players push a 1,200-kilogram pillar for 100 laps.

The team that is the last one to finish will be out of the competition.

The players who were in the Battle Rope Relay of Quest 4 will not be allowed to take part in the Pillar Push, which will decide the teams for this Death Match.

Physical: Asia Quest 4 Death Match: Pillar Push overview

Teams and players for Quest 4 Death Match: Pillar Push

The participants in the Quest 4 Death Match, Pillar Push, consist of teams Australia, Mongolia, and Korea. Team Australia is represented by Alexandra Milne, Dom Tomato, and Katelin van Zyl.

The players of Team Mongolia are Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan, Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan, and Khandsuren Gantogtokh, whereas Team Korea consists of Kim Dong-hyun, Amotti, and Kim Min-jae.

The selection of the said players for the Pillar Push happened because their respective teammates who took part in the Battle Rope Relay during Quest 4 were disqualified from being a part of this event.

Previous quests and mini games

Prior to the Death Match, the teams engaged in multiple mini-games and challenges as part of Quest 4.

In Mini Game 1, Push and Pull, the players engaged in one-on-one fights where the objective was to force the opponent to either lift a foot or fall down.

The athletes were split into pairs. Group A team consisted of Eddie Williams from Team Australia, Kim Min-jae from Team Korea, Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan from Team Mongolia, and Yoshio Itoi from Team Japan.

The second group had Robert Whittaker of Team Australia, Amotti of Team Korea, Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu of Team Mongolia, and Yushin Okami of Team Japan.

After Mini Game 1, Team Australia took the crown with Eddie Williams sending Yushin Okami of Team Japan to the ground.

Mini Game 2, Vertical Jump, was the case of each team, which had to name up one player who would jump to the height that was predetermined, each member was allowed to make two attempts for each height.

The players were Yun Sung-bin from Team Korea, Eloni Vunakece from Team Australia, Dulguun Enkhbat from Team Mongolia, and Katsumi Nakamura from Team Japan.

Team Australia’s Eloni Vunakece successfully cleared 320cm, making Australia the winner of Mini Game 2.

Quest 4: Battle Rope Relay

Quest 4 ushered in the Battle Rope Relay the victor of which would be the team that proceeded straight to Quest 5, each team therefore to choose three participants for a two-round endurance challenge.

Katsumi Nakamura, Yushin Okami, Soichi Hashimoto, Yoshio Itoi, Nonoka Ozaki, and Kana Watanabe were Team Japan's representatives in this relay.

The competition was composed of teams alternating with battle ropes to trigger a sensor and the points from both rounds added together.

In the first round, Team Australia scored 1,336 points, Team Japan earned 1,194 points, Team Mongolia accumulated 1,143 points, and Team Korea received 763 points.

In the second round, Team Japan achieved 1,116 points, surpassing Team Australia, which scored 961 points. With these results, Team Japan secured direct advancement to Quest 5.

Teams Australia, Mongolia, and Korea did not achieve the highest cumulative scores and were required to compete in the subsequent Death Match.

No eliminations took place during Quest 4 itself, and the composition of the Death Match was determined entirely by the outcomes of these two rounds of the Battle Rope Relay.

Death Match: Pillar Push format

The Pillar Push consists of a team of three players moving a 1,200-kilogram pillar for 100 laps. Completion order determines elimination, with the last team to finish being removed from the competition.

The event will continue into Part 4 of Physical: Asia, which is scheduled for release on November 18.

Stay tuned for more updates.