How Mongolia's chest-drive strategy became the key to surviving the Episode 10 Pillar Push

Khandsuren Gantogtokh from Team Mongolia on Physical: Asia (Image via Netflix)

In Episode 10 of Physical: Asia, the fourth quest — the Pillar Push Death Match — demanded 100 laps with a 1,200-kilogram rolling column through unstable sand terrain.

Mongolia’s advancement hinged on a technical choice that differed from both Korea and Australia: a chest-driven pushing method designed to distribute weight and limit early fatigue.

This approach, combined with disciplined pacing and rhythmic coordination, allowed them to remain competitive in one of the longest and most physically punishing events of the season.

Fans also highlighted how Mongolia succeeded by relying on a smart strategy and strong technique throughout the competition.



"Their smart, resourceful teamwork is exactly why they made it this far. I’m so glad they joined the show. I felt like I got a tiny glimpse of the Mongol Empire," A reddit used posted.





"They kept it simple and relied on physics, instead of coming up with so many ideas, which really helped them advanced strategically." Another commented, referring to Team Mongolia's strategy.



Physical: Asia — The Death Match That Determined the Final Three

The format required every team to complete the same endurance task: push a multi-ton pillar around a deep sand track for 100 full rotations.

The first two teams to complete the task would progress to the next quest, and one team would be eliminated.

Unlike shorter or more explosive events earlier in Physical: Asia, this match required sustained output, mechanical efficiency, and team synchronisation under extreme conditions.

While Korea opened aggressively and settled into a long, steady rhythm, Mongolia took a more technical route.

Instead of relying on shoulders or upper-body leverage, the team positioned their chests forward to press directly against the pillar.

This alignment allowed their weight to transfer into the structure rather than forcing their arms and shoulders to absorb the strain.

It also lowered their centre of gravity, giving them more stability on shifting sand. The chest-drive formed the foundation of their strategy.

Energy Management and Early Pacing

From the opening laps, Mongolia refrained from matching the early pace set by Korea or the initial burst Australia attempted.

The team’s reasoning was consistent: an endurance task of this length would punish early overexertion.

Their goal was to avoid dipping into reserves before the halfway point, even if that meant temporarily falling behind.

Mongolia’s pacing allowed them to avoid the energy crashes that hit other teams as the lap count climbed.

Their chest-forward technique played a direct role in managing their endurance, reducing the load on the shoulders, and allowing the legs to carry more of the work.

Synchronisation and rhythm

A second pillar of Mongolia’s strategy was synchronised movement.

The team kept a consistent rhythm while negotiating the sand’s unpredictable footing.

In a long-distance push, even small mismatches in timing can cause the pillar to slow, slip, or force one athlete to absorb more pressure than the others.

Maintaining rhythm became essential for conserving energy and avoiding unnecessary corrections.

As the event continued, Mongolia’s rhythm became more pronounced.

While other teams experienced moments of imbalance — either from fatigued athletes losing tempo or from the pillar drifting — Mongolia maintained a steady cadence.

This consistency reduced wasted movement and helped them gradually increase speed as the match progressed.

Turning point in the 1,200 kg Pillar Push Deathmatch

As fatigue built across all teams, Australia began showing signs of strain, particularly in footwork and stride consistency through the sand.

Korea maintained a stable lead, but the competition between Mongolia and Australia tightened.

Mongolia increased their pace strategically rather than abruptly.

Because their chest-drive technique had preserved shoulder and arm endurance, they were able to accelerate without destabilising their formation.

This phase demonstrated the advantage of their approach: conserving energy early meant they had more left when it mattered most.

Maintaining technique under pressure

As the final laps approached, the tension between Australia and Mongolia became central to Episode 10.

Both teams were exhausted, and the pace elevated sharply in the race for the second surviving slot. What separated the teams at this stage was the stability of their mechanics.

Australia’s form fluctuated as leg fatigue and upper-body strain accumulated.

Mongolia, however, continued using the chest-drive method, which reduced reliance on fatigued muscles and allowed the team to maintain forward pressure even during brief dips in energy.

Despite the chaos of the final sprint, they stayed aligned, kept the pillar moving, and avoided unnecessary stoppages or resets. This consistency proved decisive.

Securing survival and moving to Castle Conquest

Mongolia ultimately crossed the finish line before Australia, securing the second survival spot of the episode.

Their advancement was not the result of explosive strength or dramatic mid-match momentum swings.

Instead, they succeeded because they followed a biomechanical strategy specifically suited to the demands of a long-duration push against heavy resistance.

The Episode 10 Pillar Push showed that Physical: Asia rewards not only strength but also technique, pacing, team cohesion, and an understanding of how the body interacts with weight under sustained pressure.

Mongolia’s chest-drive approach aligned with all these factors.

As the competition moved towards the Castle Conquest, Mongolia entered with momentum built not from strength, but from strategy and disciplined execution — a defining theme of their run throughout Physical: Asia.

