Did Cardi B just reveal her newborn? Rap icon's social media update reveals sweet, behind-the-scenes moments of her family life

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Cardi B attends the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 08, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Cardi B has shared the first photos of her newborn baby. The mother of four, who recently gave birth to her first child with New England Patriots player Stefon Diggs, shared a carousel of photos detailing moments with her new baby boy.



One photo showed the Bodak Yellow hitmaker cradling her baby in the nursery, another shows the 33-year-old rapper and the NFL player staring at their newborn baby in the hospital.

In the third slide, Cardi looks at the camera while her baby’s face is hidden from view.

The fourth slide is a close-up shot of the baby, with his face blurred. Cardi wrote her baby’s birth date “11/4” in the caption.

Cardi B announced her baby’s birth on Instagram on November 14, 2025

Cardi B shared a video earlier in the month, where she showed off her flat stomach with her hit song "Hello" as background music.

She wrote in the lengthy caption about how the last chapter of her life saw her release an album and have a baby:

“My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons,” she wrote in part in the lengthy caption. “My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy, but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world!"

The Grammy-award-winning rapper added that her new baby was another chance for her to be the best version of herself:

"A new baby in my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else, so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve. This next chapter is Me vs. Me!”

Cardi B and Diggs made their relationship official in May 2025. The rapper revealed she was pregnant in September 2025, shortly before the arrival of her AM I THE DRAMA? Album.



She told CBS Mornings:

"I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work. But I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby, and me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other.”

