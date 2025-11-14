What did Cardi B share about welcoming her baby boy with Stefon Diggs? Details explored

Cardi B Announces Birth of Baby Boy With Stefon Diggs (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MISTR, Free Online PrEP)

Cardi B has revealed that she has welcomed her fourth child, marking her first baby with her boyfriend, NFL player Stefon Diggs. The rapper shared the update through an Instagram post on Thursday, officially confirming the arrival of her son.

In the announcement, Cardi B reflected on the transitions in her personal and professional life. Alongside a video showing her post-pregnancy appearance, she wrote,

“My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons.” She described the period leading up to her son’s birth as a time of renewal, adding, “My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.”

Cardi B also spoke about her outlook moving forward, referring to the next stage of her life as a personal challenge.

“This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It’s me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way.” She added that preparations for her upcoming tour are already underway. “There’s nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time!” she wrote, emphasizing, “I’ve learned i’ve healed, and im loving the woman i’ve become! Thats what this next era means to me and i’m stepping into it better than.”

TMZ later reported that the baby boy was born “last week.” Speculation had intensified earlier the same day when footage surfaced appearing to show Cardi at a New Jersey gym.

In the brief clip referenced in reports, she was seen seated on a bench in workout attire while browsing her phone.

Cardi’s earlier pregnancy reveal and family details

Cardi publicly confirmed her pregnancy with Diggs in September during an interview on “CBS Mornings.” At the time, she said,

“I’m excited, I’m happy, I feel like I’m in a good space,” and added humorously, “By the way, now that I talk about it, y’all better buy my album so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that stuff.” She also noted, “I felt like can I just say it on my own time? I’m not hiding.”

The rapper previously shared that her baby was expected before her “Little Miss Drama Tour” beginning February 2026.

Her newborn now joins her three older children — Kulture, Wave, and Blossom — whom she co-parents with her estranged husband, Offset.