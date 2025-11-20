How old is Southern Charm star Patricia Altschul?

Patricia Altschul (Image via Instagram/@pataltschul)

Southern Charm star Patricia Altschul is 84 years old. The reality television star, who gained huge popularity after starring on Southern Charm, has recently released her memoir titled Eat, Drink and Remarry: Memories from a Lifetime of Art, Class and Southern Charm.

The memoir, released on November 11, explores some never-heard stories about Altschul’s life before fame and as a TV personality. As the title of the memoir suggests, Altschul will reveal more about her personal life as she reflects on her three marriages. In an exclusive interview with People, the television star said,

“Divorce wasn't that common way back then, when it was really a scandal.”

Southern Charm star Patricia Altschul reflects on her marriage with Arthur Altschul

Patricia Altschul has discussed certain aspects of her personal life that I have observed, including her three marriages. She told People that she does not believe in the idea of there being “one person in the world for you."

“I think you just have to keep going until you find one that makes you happy.”

The reality television personality recalled her marriage to Arthur Altschul, while calling him the love of her life. She recalled the time she met Arthur:

“We looked at each other, and a light bulb went off. In my case, the third time was the charm. Arthur and I came to each other late in life, which made us even more determined to enjoy the time we had together.”

Arthur died on March 17, 2002, at the age of 82. Altschul wrote that she was so lucky to have been with him, “even if it was just for 12 years.”

"When we were together, we were really together, making each other so happy. I was inconsolable and couldn’t imagine a future without him.”

Patricia Altschul takes a dig at Todd Chrisley as she calls him "irrelevant"

Southern Charm star Patricia Altschul slammed Todd Chrisley in an interview with Decider.

“He’s very irrelevant. I said four words—there goes the neighborhood—and he went on and he did a whole program about me, It was just a comment in passing. We just don’t need any more felons in Charleston.”

Todd had responded to these remarks on his podcast:

“I’ve never had an issue [with her]. … I’ve always held her in high regard. I always thought she was a classy lady,” he said. "This is a woman that’s in her 80s. She could be my mother.”

Toldd went on to say that Patricia does not need to worry about how he makes his money:

“At this age, I could end up marrying someone like Patricia and take her money. That’s kinda what she did. Kinda how she made her money. She’s just playing a role that’s been in the book of securing wealth since the beginning of time. A younger woman marries an older man, and he dies, she gets the money. Maybe I’ll become Patricia’s walker. Maybe her son has to worry about me inheriting her money.”

Stay tuned for more updates.