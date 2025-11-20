Latest Kansas Lottery drawing reveals fresh winning numbers for Powerball, Pick 3, and more statewide games

The Kansas Lottery has shared the newest winning numbers from the Nov. 19, 2025 drawings. Players across Kansas are now checking their tickets to see if they won any prizes.
The update includes results for Powerball, Pick 3, 2 By 2, Lucky for Life, Lotto America, and Super Kansas Cash. Since Kansas has several draw games, people always have new numbers to look at and new chances to win.
Powerball is the most popular game, with players hoping for a big jackpot. The winning numbers for the Nov. 19 drawing were:
10, 31, 49, 51, 68
Powerball: 19
Power Play: 2
Even if a player did not win the jackpot, Powerball still has smaller prizes for matching some of the numbers.
The jackpot for the next drawing is now very large, so many players are expected to try again. Powerball drawings happen three times a week.
Pick 3 is a simple game, and results come out twice a day. The winning numbers were:
Midday: 3-1-3
Evening: 2-0-6
Pick 3 gives players faster results and smaller prizes, which makes it a popular game for quick play. Players can check the payouts and older drawing information on the Kansas Lottery website.
Kansas also has other games that people enjoy:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 06, 15
White Balls: 08, 18
Lucky for Life
02, 04, 12, 34, 38
Lucky Ball: 16
Lotto America
12, 31, 39, 40, 42
Star Ball: 08
ASB: 02
Super Kansas Cash
05, 06, 19, 25, 30
Cash Ball: 09
Each game has its own rules and prize levels, giving players many ways to win something, even if it’s a small amount.
Players should always check their tickets carefully and sign the back. This helps protect the ticket in case someone else finds it.
In Kansas:
If mailing in a ticket, players must send the signed ticket and a winner claim form to:
Kansas Lottery Headquarters
128 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66603-3638
With new results out and another Powerball drawing coming soon, many Kansas players are getting ready to try their luck again.
TOPICS: Powerball