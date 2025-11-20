Latest Kansas Lottery drawing reveals fresh winning numbers for Powerball, Pick 3, and more statewide games

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES - AUGUST 28: A man checks his Powerball lottery ticket as U.S. Powerball jackpot grows $950 million, in Foster City, California, United States on August 28, 2025. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun /Anadolu via Getty Images)

​The Kansas Lottery has shared the newest winning numbers from the Nov. 19, 2025 drawings. Players across Kansas are now checking their tickets to see if they won any prizes.

The update includes results for Powerball, Pick 3, 2 By 2, Lucky for Life, Lotto America, and Super Kansas Cash. Since Kansas has several draw games, people always have new numbers to look at and new chances to win.

Powerball winning numbers from Nov. 19

Powerball is the most popular game, with players hoping for a big jackpot. The winning numbers for the Nov. 19 drawing were:

10, 31, 49, 51, 68

Powerball: 19

Power Play: 2

Even if a player did not win the jackpot, Powerball still has smaller prizes for matching some of the numbers.

The jackpot for the next drawing is now very large, so many players are expected to try again. Powerball drawings happen three times a week.

Pick 3 winning numbers from Nov. 19

Pick 3 is a simple game, and results come out twice a day. The winning numbers were:

Midday: 3-1-3

Evening: 2-0-6

Pick 3 gives players faster results and smaller prizes, which makes it a popular game for quick play. Players can check the payouts and older drawing information on the Kansas Lottery website.

2 By 2, Lucky for Life, Lotto America, and Super Kansas Cash results

Kansas also has other games that people enjoy:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 06, 15

White Balls: 08, 18

Lucky for Life

02, 04, 12, 34, 38

Lucky Ball: 16

Lotto America

12, 31, 39, 40, 42

Star Ball: 08

ASB: 02

Super Kansas Cash

05, 06, 19, 25, 30

Cash Ball: 09

Each game has its own rules and prize levels, giving players many ways to win something, even if it’s a small amount.

How Kansas players can claim prizes

Players should always check their tickets carefully and sign the back. This helps protect the ticket in case someone else finds it.

In Kansas:

Prizes up to $599 can be claimed at any lottery retailer.

can be claimed at any lottery retailer. Prizes over $599 must be claimed by mail or at a Kansas Lottery office.

​

If mailing in a ticket, players must send the signed ticket and a winner claim form to:

Kansas Lottery Headquarters

128 N Kansas Avenue

Topeka, KS 66603-3638

With new results out and another Powerball drawing coming soon, many Kansas players are getting ready to try their luck again.