Why wasn’t Dolly Parton at her Dollywood Hall of Fame ceremony? Country superstar posts heartfelt message to mark the honor

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 20: Dolly Parton attends Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton was inducted into the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA)’s Hall of Fame for her theme park, Dollywood, on November 17, 2025, but the country music legend wasn’t present at the ceremony.



Parton revealed in an Instagram video posted on November 19, 2025, that she missed the event due to health struggles and her doctor’s advice for her to take things easy.

“I sure wish I could be with you in person today, but you probably heard that I been dealing with a few health challenges this fall and my doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while."

The Jolene crooner apologized for missing the event and thanked the IAAPA for the “incredible honor.”

Dolly Parton also missed the 2025 Governors Awards on November 16, 2025.

“I dreamed of a place right here in Smoky Mountain where my family could perform,” Dolly Parton shares the reason for building Dollywood

In Dolly Parton’s November 19, 2025, video, the country singer shared that she was grateful to her partners at Dollywood for always bringing her ideas to reality:

“And somehow, the amazing team at Dollywood finds a way to make those dreams come true.”

Parton reflected on how Dollywood came to be and her ideas for the themed park:

“I dreamed of a place right here in Smoky Mountain where my family could perform and we could provide steady work for the good people in our community,” she explained. “Where families could come and laugh and play and have fun and make memories together.”

Dolly was especially grateful to IAAPA for being the second woman inducted individually and the fourth woman overall inducted into the association’s Hall of Fame.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for this honor,” she continued. “For me and for everyone who makes Dollywood what it is. And to all my friends and partners and to all of you out there helping families make magic every day in your own parks and places, remember that I will always love you.”

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.