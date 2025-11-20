Will there be The Morning Show Season 5? Renewed or canceled? Everything we know so far

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Jennifer Aniston attends "The Morning Show" Season 4 New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on September 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Apple TV+ has officially renewed The Morning Show for Season 5, handing the Emmy-winning drama an early greenlight in September 2025, just before the Season 4 premiere.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon continue to lead the series, which launched on November 1, 2019, as a flagship title for Apple TV+. Aniston plays veteran anchor Alex Levy, whose world unravels when her co-host is fired over sexual misconduct allegations.

Witherspoon co-stars as Bradley Jackson, a fiery field reporter catapulted into the national spotlight and the network’s brutal power games, Billy Crudup as cunning executive Cory Ellison, backed by Mark Duplass (Chip Black). Other stars are Nestor Carbonell (Yanko Pereyra), Karen Pittman (Mia Jordan) and Jon Hamm (billionaire Paul Marks).

Created by Jay Carson and developed by Kerry Ehrin with Charlotte Stoudt now steering as showrunner, the series has earned praise and multiple Emmys for tackling #MeToo fallout, media manipulation and corporate greed in real time.

Following its two-year cycle, Season 5 is expected to premiere in fall 2027, with filming set to begin in January 2026. Aniston and Witherspoon remain on board as stars and executive producers alongside director Mimi Leder.

The Season 5 renewal arrived unusually early, mirroring the pre-Season 3 decision and giving writers a seamless runway to build on Season 4’s cliffhangers. Season 5 will likely have 10 episodes, following the legacy of other seasons.

In an Apple TV press statement, programming chief Matt Cherniss said:

"The Morning Show has been a standout from the very start, debuting as one of the flagship series on Apple TV+. It's been incredibly rewarding to see it not only entertain but also resonate with audiences worldwide.”

He added:

Thanks to the outstanding cast and creative team — led by Jennifer, Reese, [showrunner] Charlotte [Stoudt] and [director] Mimi [Leder] — The Morning Show continues to deliver addictively entertaining and provocative stories that we've all come to love. We're excited for viewers to experience the next chapter of this Emmy-winning drama."

Executive producer Michael Ellenberg, CEO of Media Res, said in the press release:

“It’s an honor to witness the collective talent, passion and commitment of Jen, Reese, Mimi, Charlotte, our partners at Hello Sunshine and Echo Films and everyone involved in ‘The Morning Show,’ and we’re excited to embark on a new season that will give this cast and creative team even more room to shine. We are so grateful to Apple TV+ and the fans around the world who tune in every week, and are so excited for viewers to see this upcoming season and beyond.”

Season 5 will pick up after the November 19, 2025, finale: Bradley’s dramatic Belarus prison break, the exposure of Celine Dumont’s corporate poisoning scheme, Alex’s miscarriage grief and the shaky UBA-UBN merger. Lingering threads include Bradley’s legal exposure over her brother’s January 6 ties and Alex’s slow-burning connection with Paul Marks.

Although not confirmed, the returning cast is likely to include Jennifer Aniston as Alexandra Levy, Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson, Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison, Mark Duplass as Charlie Black and Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan.

Watch all four seasons of The Morning Show exclusively on Apple TV+.

