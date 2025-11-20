Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 8 ending explained: Did Charlie ultimately stop Vox’s plan?

Image: Instagram/hellaverseonprime

Charlie wants to show the sinners that redemption is still possible, so she creates one last plan to stop the war. Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Episode 8 begins with Charlie and Vaggie explaining how they will ruin Vox’s plan to become a god and take control of Heaven and obviously Hell. According to the plan, Charlie and Vaggie will attend Vox’s party as guests. Meanwhile, Baxter, Niffty, Husk and Cherri will secretly break into VoxTek. Once inside, Cherri and Husk will split up to find Angel, while Baxter and Niffty search for the source of Vox’s signal so they can hijack it.

Once Baxter takes control of the signal, Sir Pentious will appear on the broadcast to show everyone in Hell that redemption is possible. Shortly after, Emily will arrive, and together with Charlie, they will show unity between the realms. Their message will make everyone believe that “fighting isn’t the answer this time.”

It seems like a perfect plan, but Vox’s power and the deadly weapon he carries to destroy Heaven become a danger for the people of Hell, too. Lost in his ego, Vox doesn’t care if his own people die. He believes that using the weapon will kill Alastor, even if it means destroying Pentagram City in the process.

How was Vox defeated in Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 8?

Charlie’s plan was to broadcast Sir Pentious’s message, and Baxter was trying to hijack the V Tower. This was her only way to make the sinners “believe in redemption” and turn them against Vox. But in the end, her plan starts to fail. However, it is Alastor who finally stops Vox.

They also needed to destroy the giant gun, because removing that weapon was an important part of the plan. Charlie tells Carmilla that even if Heaven is destroyed, this doomsday weapon will always be a danger to the people of Hell. She asks for Carmilla’s help, but Carmilla refuses.

Vox then invites Charlie on stage. He begins to embarrass her and brag about his victory. But at that moment, Baxter takes control of Vox’s power system, and Charlie takes over the stage. She starts her speech and says:

“Sir Pentious was the one who proved that redemption is possible. He was a sinner just like all of you, battle to defend against Adam and the exorcist army. Petentious fought valiantly and sacrificed his life to protect others.”

But as soon as the broadcast starts, the screen shows “unable to connect,” because Velvette arrives just in time to stop Baxter. Vox uses her mind-control powers to take over everyone. When Emily enters, no one believes her either, because everyone is under Vox’s influence. Vox then forces Charlie to accept her defeat and look into the camera to say that she has lost, and that Vox is more powerful than Lilith, Alastor or the Vees.

Alastor smartly freed himself from Vox in Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 8

Alastor forces Charlie to call Vox the “strongest sinner.” He also had two deals with Vox: first, Vox must spare Niffty and Husk, and second, he must never touch Charlie. But when Vox hears Charlie say she has accepted defeat, he gets excited and puts his hand on her shoulder. That’s when Alastor’s trick works. Vox breaks the deal by touching Charlie, and he falls into Alastor’s wordplay. Because the rule is broken, Alastor gets all his power back, finally breaking Rosie’s deal from season 1.

Vaggie tries to damage the giant gun and discovers that Lucifer is trapped inside it. Meanwhile, Husk and Cherri find Angel, who is still under Valentino’s control. When they try to rescue him, Valentino makes Angel turn against them, and Angel even grabs Cherri by the neck.

Vox’s attention then shifts from attacking Heaven to defeating Alastor. He sends his pet, Shock.wav, to fight him. Vaggie tries to stop the cannon, but she can’t because it is already overloaded. The sinners of Hell now understand that this weapon and the war will end up killing them, and Vox doesn’t care; he only wants Alastor dead. At the last moment, Velvette and Valentino arrive and rip Vox’s head apart. They turn against him because if they didn’t stop him, Vox would have destroyed all of Pentagram City while trying to kill Alastor.

Vox is dead, but the weapon still threatens Pentagram City in Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 8

Carmilla’s gun is about to explode, but Emily uses her angelic powers to try to shut it down. One by one, every sinner in Hell joins together to stop the weapon from blowing up. Hell unites, and this is when the final song “Hear My Hope” plays. Carmilla, Husk, Cherri Bomb, Alastor and even Velvette and Valentino combine their powers to stop the explosion. The Might of Lilith is destroyed, and Hell is saved, not just from Vox but also from the deadly weapon.

After this, Sir Pentious’s broadcast finally airs, and everyone begins to believe that redemption is possible. He becomes the first-ever sinner to be redeemed. Angel is also rescued, but he chooses to return to Valentino because he’s afraid his presence will end up hurting his friends, just like when he almost killed Cherri under Valentino’s control. He walks back to the V Tower in the end. The finale ends with Charlie finally receiving a call from her mother, and then the screen cuts to black.