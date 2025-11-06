Hazbin Hotel season 2 episode 5 & 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

A scene from Hazbin Hotel Season 2 (Image via X/@HellaversePrime)

Hazbin Hotel season 2, the ongoing installment of the animated series created by Vivienne Medrano, is set to drop the next two episodes together on Amazon Prime Video. Continuing the story of Hell’s princess Charlie Morningstar and her quest to rehabilitate sinners in her hotel, the season is midway through its run since premiering on October 29, 2025. Episodes 5 and 6 are set to drop on the streaming platform on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

In the previous two episodes of Hazbin Hotel season 2, the stakes have dramatically escalated. Charlie’s establishment swells with sinners seeking more than redemption, and the power-hungry Vees exploit the chaos. Meanwhile, the divine realm wrestles with the shock of Sir Pentious’ redemption and an emerging threat from within, as angelic factions clash over Hell’s future.

The current season consists of eight episodes and has become a major success for the streaming platform, earning widespread praise from both critics and viewers. On Rotten Tomatoes, the popular film and television review site, it holds a 100% “fresh” critics’ rating, while the audience score is an impressive 86%.

Release schedule of Hazbin Hotel season 2 episodes 5 & 6

Episodes 5 and 6 of Hazbin Hotel season 2 are set to debut simultaneously on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, in-keeping with the weekly dual-episode drop format. It will be available for viewers in the United States at midnight PT and 3 am ET. The complete release schedule based on the diffetent time zones across the globe is tabulated as follows:



Time Zone Release Time Date Pacific Time (PT) 12 am November 12, 2025 Eastern Time (ET) 3 am November 12, 2025 British Summer Time (BST) 8 am November 12, 2025 Central European Time (CET) 9 am November 12, 2025 Philippine Time (PHT) 3 pm November 12, 2025 Japan Standard Time (JST) 4 pm November 12, 2025 Australian Eastern Time (AET) 5 pm November 12, 2025

Exploring the plot of Hazbin Hotel season 2

Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel picks up after Charlie Morningstar’s victory over the angels, showing her hotel thriving but also opening the door to new threats. The influx of sinners seeking redemption doesn’t go quite as planned—many arrive with ulterior motives rooted in vengeance rather than transformation.

As Charlie struggles to keep her vision alive, the trio of villainous Overlords known as the V-ee-s—Vox, Valentino and Velvet—plot to exploit Hell’s instability and seize power. Meanwhile, the fallout in Heaven reverberates after Sir Pentious’s redemption, prompting both realms to confront the dark undercurrents of ambition, rebellion and betrayal.

With more action, bigger stakes and musical numbers to match, this season dives deeper into the Helliverse’s politics, emotional turmoil and the true cost of redemption

How many episodes remain in Hazbin Hotel season 2?

Hazbin Hotel season 2 consists of eight episodes, which are being released two-at-a-time across a span of four weeks. Only two episodes are left before the season wraps up, with the two-part finale — episodes 7 and 8 — set to premiere on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Where to stream Hazbin Hotel season 2

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. To watch it, viewers need an Amazon Prime or Prime Video subscription: Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, while Prime Video can also be subscribed to separately at $8.99 per month.

