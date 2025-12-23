“Jason deserves better” — General Hospital fans slam Britt’s return and her treatment of Jason

General Hospital © ABC

As the newest episodes of General Hospital air, fans' anger over Britt's return and how she treats Jason causes a heated argument. Fans are very upset about how Britt Westbourne's character has been written and how she interacts with Jason Morgan.

Britt Westbourne recently came back to Port Charles, but many loyal fans are dissatisfied with how she has been acting. Since her supposed death, she has been meaner, often acting like she is owed something and is in charge.

On General Hospital Fans - Official Facebook page, a fan posted on December 22, 2025,

"What an epic fail bringing Britt back to Port Charles. She’s meaner than when she was supposedly killed. Just wants everything her way and everyone is supposed to go along with it. Maybe some of you find her treatment of Jason cute and exciting. But I cringe at him saving her life, paying for her apartment, car, and getting her out of being thrown in jail while she mistreats him and tells him to get lost. This is romance? Jason deserves better."

The audience remains vocal about their dislike for how the storyline is unfolding during the holiday season.

General Hospital fans slam Britt’s return and her treatment of Jason (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Lola Miller commented,

"Never liked her for the reasons you mentioned."

Diana O'Bryan Lyle commented,

"Shortly before Britt left she was being nicer to people. Someone threw her a party and a lot of people attended and had a good time. Seems that since she’s back she is back to her old ways 😔"

GHfanforlife70 commented,

"This is not romance, this is narcissistic abuse."

General Hospital viewers are witnessing a version of Britt Westbourne that feels like a step backward for her character. General Hospital fans slam Britt’s return and her treatment of Jason (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Colleen Kenney mentioned,

"Jason definitely deserves better & this is not an epic turn. It’s a waste of screen time. She should never have come back. Why bring back a bad character with no friends & make her worse ? Then bring back another bad character so she can have a friend ? I guess they have their fans but I don’t like Britt or Brad there are better stories to tell. They had both tapped out their potential before they left."

Suzanne McGinnis stated,

"I agree with you. I was hopeful when they were at 5 Poppies. But you're right, she is even meaner than before, and it is a really really unattractive quality, and she has no humility. It's sad that the writers are ruining pretty much all the characters, especially the good ones. Tho Ava being more bad is super OK."

Britt’s return and her treatment of Jason

Since Britt Westbourne's return to General Hospital, she has always been mean and unfriendly to the people around her. She appears to want everything to go her way, and she doesn't care about how other people feel or what they do.

Fans of General Hospital have seen Britt Westbourne come back to Port Charles and talk to Jason Morgan. Britt was caught by Chase at the PCPD after she showed up again, following a "dine and dash" with her friend Brad at Café Cherie. Britt said she was upset that her family didn't care about her while she was in the interrogation room. She called Jason in the end to get help with Chase, who caught Britt getting out of jail.



Jason got to the police station to help her. He paid the restaurant bill, which had a big tip, to make sure the charges were taken care of. Jason saved Britt, but he refused to help Brad. Before Jason arrived, Britt told Brad that Jason would only help her until she could get back on her feet.

Jason has done a lot to help Britt with money and logistics. He pays for her car and her apartment. He has also gotten involved in legal matters to make sure she doesn't go to jail. Britt has been seen being mean to Jason, even after doing these things. He saves her life and meets her basic needs, but she still tells him to "get lost."



On December 22, 2025, Jason had to leave a family get-together with Alexis, Danny, Molly, and Kristina to take Britt's call from the station. He told his family he would come back after taking care of things. Chase later told Britt and Brad that they could leave but could not go to Café Cherie.

General Hospital episodes are available to stream on ABC.