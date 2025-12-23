The ultimate binge guide: 5 must-watch Christmas movies for this holiday

Characters from Champagne Problems, My Secret Santa and A Merry Little Ex-Mas (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Netflix)

Christmas comes every year with the same warm promise. It brings a few quiet nights to slow down, rest and enjoy time with the people you love or just with yourself.

Whether you're craving a sweet holiday romance chaotic family laughs a touching story of coming together or just something silly to make you smile, 2025 has delivered an amazing lineup of new Christmas films.

For new 2025 releases, streaming platforms have rolled out several new Christmas movies like Champagne Problems (Netflix 2025), A Newport Christmas (Hallmark 2025), A Merry Little Ex-Mas (Netflix 2025), My Secret Santa (Netflix 2025), Merv (Prime Video 2025) and Oh. What. Fun. (Prime Video 2025) and many more.

These speak directly to modern holiday experiences, overworked parents carving out time for themselves, surprise romances in unexpected places, big family gatherings with all their messiness and last minute scrambles to get home.

What are the 5 must-watch Christmas movies for 2025?

1. Champagne Problems (Netflix)

Minka Kelly plays a driven American executive sent to rural France to acquire a family-owned champagne house before the Christmas rush. She clashes and then unexpectedly connects with the charming, stubborn heir (Tom Wozniczka)

2. Jingle Bell Heist (Netflix)

Olivia Cooke and Jack Lowden lead this sharp action comedy about a ragtag group of thieves who plan to rob a luxury London department store on Christmas Eve. What begins as a heist quickly turns into a complicated holiday romance filled with twists and festive chaos.

3. My Secret Santa (Netflix)

Laura Marano stars as a single mother who disguises herself as a man to land a well-paying Santa gig at an upscale ski resort. Her secret creates plenty of funny situations and eventually sparks a gentle romance with the resort manager (Scott Speedman).

4. Oh. What. Fun. (Prime Video)

Michelle Pfeiffer plays a tired mom forgotten by her family on Christmas. She goes on her own adventure. It mixes family drama humor and heart with Felicity Jones and Chloe Grace Moretz.



5. A Very Jonas Christmas Movie (Disney+)

The Jonas Brothers play exaggerated versions of themselves racing across the country to make it home for Christmas after tour delays and travel disasters. Packed with original songs, brotherly banter and holiday mishaps, it’s a Certified Fresh crowd pleaser.

The all-time favorite Christmas movies guide-

NatiNational Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) - Chevy Chase’s Clark Griswold tries (and hilariously fails) to create the perfect family Christmas.

- Chevy Chase’s Clark Griswold tries (and hilariously fails) to create the perfect family Christmas. Home Alone (1990) - Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin defends his house from two bumbling burglars.

- Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin defends his house from two bumbling burglars. Elf (2003) - Will Ferrell as Buddy, a human raised by elves discovering New York and his biological father.

- Will Ferrell as Buddy, a human raised by elves discovering New York and his biological father. Love Actually (2003) - A large ensemble cast tells multiple intertwining love stories set in London during the holidays.

- A large ensemble cast tells multiple intertwining love stories set in London during the holidays. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)- Jim Carrey’s colorful, energetic take on the Dr Seuss classic.

All classic movies widely available on Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video or free on broadcast channels.

Other notable 2025 Christmas movie releases include-

Merv (Prime Video)

Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox star in this charming rom-com about exes reunited by their shared dog over the holidays in Boston.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas (Netflix)

Alicia Silverstone and Oliver Hudson star in this chaotic family romantic comedy about a divorcing couple spending one last Christmas together (with the new girlfriend crashing the party).

The Naughty Nine (Disney+)

A tech savvy teenager learns he’s been placed on Santa’s naughty list and embarks on a mission to clear his name before Christmas morning.

Winter in Vail (Hulu)

A New York chef inherits a charming ski lodge in Colorado and must decide whether to sell it or embrace a slower and snow covered life.

Santa’s Second Wife (Prime Video)

A widowed Santa Claus played by Jonathan Bennett, unexpectedly falls for a sceptical event planner helping with the North Pole’s annual gala.

This holiday season let the screen glow brighter than the tree with new favorites or old classics; whether alone or with family, there’s a perfect Christmas movie waiting.

