(L-R) Austrian and American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and American actor Patrick Richwood film a scene during the 1996 comedy movie 'Jingle All the Way' in New York, New York, circa 1996. (Photo by Oscar Abolafia/TPLP/Getty Images)

The holiday season always brings beloved traditions, and watching Christmas movies is a favorite for many. People enjoy everything from heartwarming classics to hilarious modern comedies. Christmas films combine humor, adventure, fantasy, and holiday cheer. No matter if you enjoy emotional plots, ensemble casts, or unique spins on legendary characters, this handpicked list showcases ten Christmas movies that capture the holiday spirit and have a little something for everyone to love.

10 Must-Watch Christmas Movies to Stream This Holiday Season

Here are the top 10 Christmas movies to watch.

Home Alone 2 (1992)

The sequel to the classic holiday movie shakes things up by moving the young main character's adventures to New York City instead of keeping him at home. The plot focuses on him protecting himself from the same bumbling thieves, this time within a big department store. His parents once again misplace him, sticking to the first movie’s idea but adding fresh places, clever traps, and funny run-ins. Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern are back as the unlucky criminals keeping a connection to the original film.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas

Kate and Everett, who decided to end their marriage through what they refer to as a “conscious uncoupling,” are at the heart of this holiday tale. Things get tricky when their plan to have one last family Christmas hits a snag. Everett shows up at the gathering with his new girlfriend, Tess. As Kate struggles with her emotions, she meets Chet, who takes an immediate interest in her. The shifting relationships between Kate, Everett, and their new partners lead to a holiday.

Let It Snow

This movie is inspired by the YA book written by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle. It tells the story of several teenagers dealing with tangled events during a snowy Christmas Eve. As the day goes on, their relationships grow deeper when a famous pop star visiting the town joins the mix. Everything builds up to a big party where all the stories come together.

Hot Frosty

This film gives a new twist to Frosty the Snowman by imagining that Frosty is an attractive man created. Lacey Chabert stars as a widow who falls in love with a living snowman, whose role is played by Dustin Milligan. The novel explores the theme of redefining an archetypal vacation personality in a new form.

Family Switch

A family with five members grows closer after a surprising body-swap shakes up their lives. Each family member and even their dog experiences what it is like to live as someone else. This story stars Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms as parents who try to juggle their lives while seeing things from their children's points of view.

Christmas with You

Freddie Prinze Jr. takes the lead in this heartfelt holiday movie. It tells the story of a pop star who heads to upstate New York looking for inspiration. A sudden snowstorm leaves her stuck with a fan’s family, where she bonds over music with the fan’s widowed dad. Their shared passion for creativity drives the plot forward.

Jingle All The Way (1996)

It is a humorous Christmas iconic movie that tells the story of a father who goes on a quest to buy his child a hot toy of the year. Arnold Schwarzenegger plays the strong-willed father who is now in a head-on confrontation with another father, portrayed by Sinbad, in an ever-grotesque and humorous engagement to trace the toy. There is also the madness over holiday gadgets, which is also discussed in the movie.

Love (2003)

With several storylines intertwined, the movie highlights many different holiday experiences. Viewers see moments of new love, family connections, and personal challenges. Examples include Laura Linney showing care for her brother and Emma Thompson portraying deep sadness.

Elf (2003)

Buddy, who was raised by the elves in the North Pole, will be going to New York City on an adventure. The story shows the adventures of Buddy trying to find his family and learn to live in the metropolis.

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

This beloved animated film shows Charlie Brown dealing with feeling down during the holiday season. He talks to Lucy for help and takes on the job of directing the school’s nativity play. In the end, his friends come together, cheer him up by decorating his tiny tree, and they all join in to sing “Hark The Herald Angels.”

These are the best movies to enjoy on Christmas.