"It's a little too late for that": Internet divided over Sydney Sweeney's response to American Eagle ad backlash

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 03: Sydney Sweeney attends the "Americana" special screening at Desert 5 Spot on August 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Sydney Sweeney appeared for an exclusive interview with PEOPLE and finally broke silence on the much-controversial American Eagle commercial. For the unversed, the ad titled "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" surfaced a few months back on July 23, 2025, and immediately became a matter of scrutiny.

The backlash ranged from accusations of being racist to the commercial apparently catering to the male gaze. In the latest interview, the actress recalled the moments and stated that many attached false labels to her just on the basis of the commercial. Sydney continued,

"I was honestly surprised by the reaction. I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don't support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign."

The actress further claimed that she has been someone who always tried to "bring people together" and that she condemned "hate and divisiveness." Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney's response garnered mixed reactions on social media. While many resonated with her stance, others thought the timing of her explanation was convenient. A user tweeted,

"It's a little too late for that…."

"Where was this attitude when she was asked about this months ago?" questioned a netizen.

"She's trying to switch up as a last resort before awards season but it's too late," wrote another X user.

Meanwhile, many netizens took to X and sided with her. One user tweeted,

"I still don't get what the backlash was about."

"Good on her for actually stepping in and clearing the air," wrote another netizen.

"Sad that she had to answer anything at al about a fckn jeans ad," commented a user.

Sydney Sweeney opens up about why she decided to address the backlash surrounding the jeans commercial

In her latest interview with PEOPLE, Sydney Sweeney revealed what prompted her to open up about the backlash over the jeans ad. According to her, she wanted to clear the air and also drive away negativity. During the conversation, the actress said,

"In the past my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press, but recently I have come to realize that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it."

She concluded by saying that she hopes her clarification brings people together instead of creating more division. Previously, Sydney Sweeney addressed the backlash during an interview with GQ last month. At the time, people accused her of having no interest in clearing the air surrounding the controversial commercial.

When asked by GQ's features director Kat Stoeffel if she was shocked by the response to the ad, Sydney stated,

"I did a jean ad. The reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m in jeans and a t-shirt every day of my life."

Stoeffel then said that she wanted to give Sydney the opportunity to clear the air surrounding the ad, to which the actress responded by saying that when she has an issue to speak about, "people will hear." Along with users, several celebrities too bashed Sydney for the ad and the GQ interview. The list includes Zendaya and Aimee Lee Wood, as well as Ruby Rose.