“There’s something up”: Milo Yiannopoulos questions the credibility of Charlie Kirk’s death, calls Erika Kirk “deeply sinister”

Controversial political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos recently fueled speculations by questioning the credibility of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk's assassination, claiming there's "something up" behind the circulating claims.

During Milo's December 6, 2025, appearance on the Timcast IRL podcast, host Tim Pool referenced Candace Owens' recent remarks in which she claimed that Kirk's death was "an inside job."

Milo agreed with her take, arguing that the "astronomically inadequate explanations given in my view for the actions before and after Kirk's death and the behaviour afterwards from both the federal government and Turning Point executives" point to an inside job.

For those unversed, Charlie Kirk was shot dead on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University in Utah.

Milo Yiannopoulos @Nero claims it's possible that Charlie Kirk is still alive and that Erika Kirk is "sinister," alleging she's involved in a plot with TPUSA to fake his death.

Milo continued his tirade, accusing both Turning Point USA and the federal government of remaining silent about Kirk's "deeply, deeply sinister wife," Erika Kirk, who took over as Turning Point USA's chairman and CEO after Kirk's death.

He also raised doubts about a video showing Erika at Charlie Kirk's casket, claiming that the size of the hands visible in the footage appears different from those in the couple's wedding photos, which he took as evidence that the person in the casket wasn't Kirk.

"Have you seen the difference in the size of her hands with Charlie's in their wedding pictures and then compared it to him in his casket? I'm saying that that wasn't Charlie in there. I'm saying there's something up. There's something up," Milo said.

Erika Kirk posts a video of her at the casket of Charlie Kirk.

No words...just tears.



No words...just tears.



The Bible Catholic Church Pelosi Jasmine Crockett NATO TPUSA Secret Service Democrat Party

Milo Yiannopoulos suggests Charlie Kirk is still alive

Another guest on the show, George Santos, jumped in, asking Milo Yiannopoulos if he believed Charlie is "hidden somewhere." Milo disagreed, but added fuel to the fire by noting that Charlie Kirk's "body hasn't been buried" and asking, "Did they lose it? It happens."

Santos further asked him if it's "possible" that Kirk might actually be alive. Milo said it was, and also agreed to the possibility that TPUSA and the federal government "faked his death."

"I think it's vanishingly slight. Of course it's possible. And and and the behaviour of some of the Turning Point people makes me wonder," Milo said.

He further shared what Charlie "did to me."

"Charlie was a very brilliant, very, very brilliant organiser, fundraiser, networker. Those three things. Phenomenal. Probably the best in the business, but he was also very ruthless. He was a very ruthless person who spent a long time excising and excommunicating all of the most interesting people in politics from the rightwing. He did it for a decade. Everybody knows it. Nobody has said it because it's not polite in the aftermath of his death," Milo said.

Milo continued claiming that Kirk gave his platform to "lily livered, centrist weak, frauds and prostitutes and drag queens," and "systematically extinguish the light of anybody who could not be controlled," claiming he's "one of them" and Kirk made up a rumour about him.

"When you hear rumours about sexual impropriety about me now, most people are like, 'Yeah, probably true.' There's a reason for that. Charlie, when I was at the height of my fame, the height of my popularity, Charlie made up a rumour that I was having s*x with children on campuses, underage boys on college campuses, and I was selling them drugs."

Milo continued:

"And he did that because there was no other way they could seize a monopoly on college campuses, because I was just so totally dominant, and they didn't have anybody in the influencer line because at that time, Charlie was a really shitty speaker. He got a lot better towards the end. I think he got a lot better man towards the end. Honestly, I think having kids really changed him if if I'm honest."

