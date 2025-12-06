Who was Eduardo Manzano married to and how many kids did he have? Family life explored in wake of iconic Mexican comedian's death

Mexican comedian Eduardo Manzano passes away at 87. (Image via Instagram/@lalomanzanocomediante)

Mexican actor and comedian, Eduardo Manzano, passed away at 87 on Friday, December 5, as announced in a statement by his son, Lalo Manzano. The actor was married to Lourdes Martínez until their divorce in 1980.

Eduardo, popularly known as one of the Polivoces alongside his comedy partner Enrique Cuenca on the 1971 show, shared three children with Lourdes — sons Lalo and Ariel, and daughter, Mariela.

In a statement shared on Instagram on Friday, Lalo Manzano, who also opted for the same career path as his father and became a comedian, penned:

"Today, the stage of life has lowered the curtain. My father, a comedian loved by thousands and a human being admired by all who knew him, has left this world. He was an extraordinary man, kind, intelligent and with a heart as big as his talent."

Lalo honored his father's legacy as an entertainer as well as heaped praises on his old man for being an amazing father:

"Behind every joke there was a tireless worker, behind evert applause there was a human being who deeply loved what he did, and behind every smile there was always a father who taught us to laugh even in the most difficult moments."

Lalo Manzano added:

"His legacy not only lives in the scenarios he illuminated, but in the people he transformed with a smile. Thank you beautiful daddy, for every teaching and for having made our lives your masterpiece. Today, the world applauds you once again. Rest in peace."

The cause of Eduardo Manzano's death was not disclosed.

All to know about Eduardo Manzano's three children

Eduardo Manzano rose to prominence on Mexican television in the 1960s, through his comedic duo with Enrique Cuenca, Los Polivoces. Their show centred around satirizing the Mexican society and culture through humorous sketches.

Following his passing, Eduardo's children, Lalo, Mariela, and Ariel, grieved the actor.

Mariela Manzano Martínez is the founder of Uuchul, an eco-friendly endeavor to sustenance. She also founded Vaitma Method, an organization devoted to provide spiritual enlightenment.

Mariela shared a heartwarming message for her father on Instagram. The post featured two photos capturing memories from her childhood and one picture featuring a more recent moment.

Mariela reminsced the first photo, taken when she was around 10 or 13 years old. She recalled Eduardo Manzano driving while she was in the passenger seat. Calling it timeless, Mariela expressed:

"These are the kinds of memories that are etched in your mind and heart from your childhood."

Mariela remembered one of her father's favorite songs, Mi Viejo (My Old Man), and how he sang to her when she was little. She wrote:

"So much life has passed between that moment and today, so many events, there was everything: "I love you," reproaches from my inner child who took a lifetime to understand the great passion of his life for his career, that extraordinary force that called him to be great and to choose the stage over school festivals, a profound legacy of living a life full of purpose."

She added:

"Life goes by! It goes in the blink of an eye, and today, as I'm almost 60, and you're in your eighties, time has caught up with us, and here I am, running to be with you, reaching for your hand in a cold hospital, like that little girl I once was, certain that I will be your blood for life."

Eduardo Manzano's son, Ariel Manzano, who also became a comedian, now based in Monterrey, Mexico, also penned a tribute for the late actor. Taking to Instagram, Ariel wrote:

"Cultured, disciplined, creative, talented, brave, methodical, cheerful, loving mana and full of qualities that can be summarised in a single word. "PAPA""

Ariel paid respect to Eduardo Manzano's influence on the Mexican and Hispanic audience through his "clean, intelligent, and sharp" humor. He mourned the gap Eduardo's absence would leave in the "golden years of comedy in Mexico".