How is Kyle Richards responding to the latest dating rumors? Details explored

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Kyle Richards attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

Kyle Richards is addressing ongoing speculation about her personal life, offering new insight into her relationship status, dating rumors, and the challenges of navigating public curiosity. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who holds the record as the longest-running consecutive cast member in the franchise, spoke to USA TODAY about the heightened attention surrounding her split from husband Mauricio Umansky and her close friendship with country singer Morgan Wade.

Richards’ marital separation has unfolded over the last two seasons on RHOBH, making her one of the most talked-about figures in Bravo’s lineup.

Alongside this, fans and cast members have questioned whether her bond with Wade was romantic, though Richards has previously denied those claims.

Addressing the speculation again, she acknowledges the public’s interest, saying,

“People are always going to be curious and talk in this world, and I know that.”

The Season 15 trailer of RHOBH added more fuel to the discussion after Richards quipped,

“I could go Brad; I could go Angelina.” She explains that the moment stemmed from a mix of humor and openness. “A: I am going to say something to make them laugh. B: I'm going to shut them up hopefully. And C: you know I am open-minded,” Richards says.

According to her, the comment landed well with her castmates and helped ease the tension.

Kyle Richards shares her current outlook on dating and social life

When asked whether she would showcase a future romantic relationship on the show, Richards remains unsure. She points out that many cast members date off-camera despite the series’ focus on personal lives.

“A lot of the women on the show, they date and we don't see that… unless it's something that makes sense,” she notes.

For now, dating is not a priority. Richards says she prefers traditional ways of meeting people and has no interest in joining dating apps.

“I'm not on apps,” she explains. “I'm too busy with shopping apps. I can't add another app to my phone. I mean, between rescue animals and shopping, I don't have time for dating apps.”

The reality star is, however, attempting to spend more time socially. She describes a recent night out with castmate Sutton Stracke, where they tried multiple spots but found none appealing.

“We're like, ‘We're going to go out on the town,’ and I think we hit four different places,” Richards recalls. “I disliked all of them.” After several unsuccessful attempts, she joked, “If this is what I'm missing, I don't need to do this ever again.”

Still, the pair plans to try again on a different night, hoping for a better experience.

As Kyle Richards moves forward, she remains open-minded but grounded, addressing dating rumors with clarity while focusing on what feels authentic in her life.