Kyle Richards Reveals She’s in a “Label-Free” Chapter While Addressing Sexuality Rumors

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Kyle Richards attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

Kyle Richards is keeping things loose when it comes to who she is, showing zero urge to slap on labels or declare anything big about her love life. During a chat with Variety at BravoCon, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star (RHOBH) said she noticed people paying more attention lately - especially after the Season 15 teaser showed her tossing out a playful remark about dating choices.

Her words blew up online fast, fueling plenty of guesses, though Richards made clear she's simply exploring right now instead of locking down any answers. She's just letting things unfold without setting boundaries or firm plans ahead.

Kyle Richards reflects on how her views on love and dating have shifted post-separation

Kyle Richards is once again at the center of online buzz after a new Variety interview in which she opened up about how her approach to love and identity has shifted since her separation from Mauricio Umansky in 2023. The RHOBH cast member suggested romance might look different now - nothing like the old path she used to picture, because what draws her in has transformed over time. She said (via TMZ):

"I could go Brad, I could go Angelina... I don't like labels. I always had a type, tall, dark and handsome, and that’s what I married. I am growing and evolving, and my mind has opened up. So I don’t know. I don't know what the future holds now, and I'm fine with that..."

Folks online tied her words to whispers about country musician Morgan Wade, especially after their flirty music clip dropped last summer. Still, Kyle stressed she’s single by choice, not looking for setups, loving the chance to just focus on herself after almost thirty years of marriage. Truth? Dealing with fame was easier than explaining things to her four girls - a talk she feared would go badly but ended up lifting her heart when they responded with care and strength.

Right now, no rush to pin anything down; she's okay moving slow, letting life unfold naturally while growing into this fresh stage. Whatever happens later - or if nothing does - it’ll be her call.

