What happened to Maryville Police FTO Justin Brown? Community rallies around Vance motorcade accident victim

U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) arrives on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Field Training Officer (FTO) Justin Brown, for the Maryville Police Department, was severely injured when a serious crash involving Vice President JD Vance's motorcade occurred in Maryville, Tennessee on the evening of Friday (November 14).

The crash has elicited a community outpouring who reportedly witnessed it in action as fellow residents, first responders and officials are waiting to hear updates about Brown’s recovery.

The Maryville Police Department and Tennessee authorities issued statements, saying the crash occurred at about 6:11 p.m. local time during an “executive protection mission” that involved multiple agencies.

This is Police Officer Justin Brown, who is in critical condition from a car crash while providing protection to Vice President JD Vance's motorcade in Tennessee. The White House and Vance have remained silent on the matter.



Brown was riding a police motorcycle that was part of the Vice President’s motorcade escort when it collided with a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) SUV at East Lamar Alexander Parkway and Merritt road. Officer Brown was severely injured in the accident, and authorities told NBC that people on the scene helped save his life with quick action.

Several witnesses rushed to his aid, according to reports, with others expressing the lack of medics at the scene as they performed first aid and stabilized the officer until an ambulance from the motorcade could get close enough to offer advanced care.

Those people were lauded as “true heroes” by Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp in a public statement, who thanked them all for their prompt and brave response.

"To those individuals whose quick response saved FTO Brown’s life last night, we could never thank you enough. We are grateful for the prayers and support from all over the state," Crisp said.

More about the immediate aid and update on Justin Brown's health

Brown was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by American Medical Response and underwent surgery Saturday morning. He's in critical condition as of the most recent update. A THP trooper was among those injured in the crash but was treated at the scene, and did not go to any area hospital.

The United States Secret Service confirmed that the Vice President was traveling in the motorcade when it crashed, but said that no protectees were affected. JD Vance, who had traveled to East Tennessee for a private fundraiser, has not made any public comments about the crash.

Since the crash, an outpouring of support has been posted on social media, with thousands expressing hope for Officer Brown’s recovery, including messages from community members, fellow officers and residents.

Chief Crisp expressed appreciation for the immense community outpouring, saying “thank you” to those who called, emailed and messaged Brown’s family, and the department.

"We appreciate the prayers and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please continue to keep FTO Brown, his family, and his medical team in your prayers," Tony Crisp said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the circumstances of the crash. Officials have provided no other information, as they collect evidence from the scene, review video and interview the people involved.