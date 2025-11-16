“Delusional” - Internet reacts as Fabio Jackson claims he’s the original Michael Jackson, alleges the late singer changed his face to resemble him

A new film based on Michael Jackson is scheduled to arrive next year (Image via Getty)

Fabio Jackson is trending after claiming that he is the original Michael Jackson. The former addressed the details in a video, which started going viral on November 15, 2025.

Fabio, who is known as the doppelganger of the King of Pop, started by referring to his nose surgery. He stated that everyone would be doing it for some reason. However, the social media star mentioned that the same people will be in the hospital room every single day if that happens.

“I didn’t do my face. Does it look like I did my face? No. I was born like this. Michael doesn’t look like me like this. You know? He, he, look like Michael, like, he look like Michael, you know the brown skin tone Michael. That’s not who I look like. I look like at the at the one he made himself to be,” Fabio added.

Fabio said that he is the original Michael Jackson and is ready to go through any test to prove the same. Fabio addressed the same, as he continued:

“I’m the original one. This is my look and I claim it. 100%. Get a lie detector if you want. I will pass that.”

Fabio seemingly claimed that he is close to the friends of Michael Jackson, adding that he has respect for all those who lived with the latter for all these years. Fabio said that Michael never criticized anyone and added:

“You can’t tell me that I don’t know much about Michael.”

Netizens took to the comments section of a post shared by Fear Buck on X (formerly Twitter), reacting to the clip. One of them reshared the video and supposedly made fun of Fabio’s words by writing:

“Lol so he’s delusional.”

The responses continued, with a user saying that no one would have made a video if they were the original Michael Jackson.

“If the person was actually MJ, he wouldn’t announce it, at some point mj made it clear he didn’t want to be famous. He would hide it,” @joshreflek wrote .

Another person warned Fabio about the consequences of everything that he has claimed.

“I hope he’s ready. For what’s about to come to him,” @333blacksea commented .

An individual said that Fabio should now move on and try something else.

“Bro still tryna look like a dead person, get a life,” @aklordx said .

One of the responses featured the user saying that people might start checking Michael Jackson’s old glimpses to see if Fabio influenced them in any manner.

“If taken seriously, this could completely rewrite MJ lore. Fans might start dissecting old photos, performances, and timelines to see if there’s a secret Fabio influence everywhere,” @enn_courage stated .

Fabio Jackson shared his reaction to the glimpse of Michael Jackson’s biographical film

The late singer’s life will be covered in the upcoming biopic, Michael. The film’s trailer arrived earlier this month, and Fabio reacted to the same in another video.

Fabio started by referring to Jaafar Jackson portraying the role of the artist. Fabio said that he supports the latter, adding that he is not jealous of him in any way. According to The News International, Fabio also said that Jaafar’s voice resembled Michael Jackson’s.

“I’m not gonna be ambitious about any movie at all in today’s age. Even though Michael’s biopic is probably going to be one of the best movies out there, it’s good to keep your expectations down,” Fabio stated.

Michael is arriving on the big screen on April 24 next year. It is directed by Antoine Fuqua and also features other popular faces like Colman Domingo, Nia Long, and others.