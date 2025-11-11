When did Paris Jackson become sober? Sobriety journey detailed amid perforated septum from drug use admission

Paris Jackson attends the "Honey Don't!" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival (Image via Getty)

Paris Jackson recently shared that she has a "really loud whistle" when she breathes through her nose due to a perforated septum, a condition in which there's a hole between a person's nostrils, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The daughter of Michael Jackson revealed that "it’s exactly where you think it’s from," referring to her previous drug usage.

"Don’t do drugs kids. Or do, I mean, everyone is going to have the experience they need to have with life. I’m not going to tell anyone what to do. I don’t recommend it because it ruined my life," she said.

She admitted that she doesn't wanna get "plastic surgery" because she's "almost six years sober."

"You have to take pills when you do a surgery that gnarly. And I don’t want to f**k with that," she said.

Paris revealed she's been dealing with the condition since she was 20 years old, and emphasised that it's a "b**ch" when she's recording vocals in the studio.

Earlier this year, in January, Jackson celebrated being "clean and sober" for five years, having started her journey in 2018.

"hi, i’m pk and i’m an alcoholic and a heroin addict. today marks 5 years clean & sober from all drugs and alcohol. to say that i’m thankful would be a poor euphemism. gratitude hardly scratches the surface."

She continued:

"it’s because i’m sober that i get to smile today. i get to make music. i get to experience the joy of loving my dogs and cat. i get to feel heartbreak in all it’s glory. i get to grieve. i get to laugh. i get to dance. i get to trust. i feel the sun on my skin and it’s warm. i’ve found that life keeps happening regardless of whether i’m sober or not, but today i get to show up for it," Paris wrote on Instagram on January 7.

The caption was accompanied by a video montage of Paris consuming alcohol and smoking, concluding with scenes of her singing, dancing with her family and enjoying adventure sports.

"I didn't just get my life back. I got a better one": Paris Jackson reflects on her sobriety journey

On October 11, 2025, Paris Jackson attended the 35th annual Friendly House Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles.

According to its official website, Friendly House "provides a safe and nurturing space for women seeking recovery from addiction, trauma, and the challenges that women face each day."

Paris, who was awarded the Shining Star Award for her collaboration with the organisation, opened up about her sobriety journey during the event, stating:

"I didn't just get my life back. I got a better one. I say it's funny, I feel like getting sober was kind of like getting into a car accident because everything I shoved in the back seat moved forward on impact and today I'm learning to navigate life on life's terms."

Jackson continued:

"And along with those things that flew forward, I support any and all programs and foundations and organizations that work towards helping other women do the same. So thank you guys for having me. Thank you for this moment, and thank you all for what you are doing. Godspeed. We're coming back."

She further explained that most of the work she does is "one-on-one" and done quietly because "my life simply depends on it and because it is also part of my spiritual foundation."

Jackson, 27, also expressed gratitude for being a "movement that aligns so much with my higher purpose and the essence of my daily reprieve."

Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson was born to Debbie Rowe and Michael Jackson on April 3, 1998, in Los Angeles.