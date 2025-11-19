Paris Jackson disputes father estate executors' accounting, alleging improper investments and payouts dating back to 2021

Paris Jackson Disputes Estate Executors’ Accounting, Alleges Improper Investments and Excessive Compensation (Photo by Ryan Emberley/amfAR/amfAR via Getty Images)

Paris Jackson has raised new concerns about the ongoing legal battle over managing Michael Jackson's estate. She filed an objection questioning how the estate’s executors handle finances and their pay.

On November 18, in Los Angeles, she submitted the filing. It highlights issues with the estate’s 2021 accounting, which, according to reports, Paris and her brothers, Prince and Bigi, got way later than they should have.

Paris challenges the actions of co-executors John Branca and John McClain, claiming they did not handle the late singer’s assets in a way that benefits the heirs.

She points to large amounts of cash, which she says were kept idle without being used. In her filing, she raises concerns over “enormous sums of cash” that went uninvested and argues that the estate’s business decisions have moved away from honoring Michael Jackson’s legacy and ensuring the well-being of his children.

“Paris is increasingly concerned the Estate has become the vehicle for John Branca to enrich and aggrandize himself, rather than serve the beneficiaries’ best interests and steadfastly preserve her father’s legacy,” the filing states.

A source close to the estate disputed that view, saying,

“This is another misguided attempt by Paris Jackson’s attorneys to provide themselves cover. The fact is Paris Jackson’ lawyers lost their latest case against the Estate and have been ordered to pay the Estate’s attorneys’ expenses. All the beneficiaries are well taken care of by the Estate. This is a weak attempt to change the narrative of their loss.”

Paris Jackson is challenging the executors over payments and financial decisions

In her filing, Paris claims the executors took more than $10 million in pay during 2021, which she says was higher than what any beneficiary got that year.

She estimates they have collected a total of $148.2 million by 2021 and says this amount “far exceeds anything given to Paris or her siblings.”

The objection also mentions an estimate that the estate had over $464 million in cash but earned less than 0.1% in returns. It argues that smarter investments could have generated $41 million in profits.

Paris questions the estate's role in managing entertainment projects, pointing to the upcoming biopic Michael as an example.

The filing claims the executors put money into risky ventures and highlights that Branca, serving as an executive producer, chose Miles Teller to play him.

“[The estate has] morphed into a private entertainment investment fund managed more for the benefit of Executors and their counsel than its beneficiaries,” the filing states.

Paris also says the executors have not shared financial accounts for 2022 through 2025 yet. She suggests they might be delaying these reports to keep the estate open forever.

The court set a hearing about this for January 13, 2026.