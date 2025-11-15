Are South Park episodes banned? List of all the episodes and why they were controversial

A scene frpm South Park (Image via X/@South Park)

South Park has long built its reputation on bold satire and relentless mockery of celebrities and public figures. Even in the ongoing season 28, it has not shied away from showing President Donald Trump having carnal relations with Satan himself. This creates a genuine doubt among fans about how far the show has actually pushed the boundary on what is acceptable television.

As it turns out, it is pretty far, especially in countries which has stronger censors. The 299th episode of the series, titled Band in China, has reportedly been deleted from local internet servers in the stated country. While no similar instances can be recalled to have taken place in the United States, it came very close in September 2025, following the assassination of far-right activist Charlie Kirk.

According to Variety, Comedy Central, the cable television channel that airs South Park, stated that they won’t be rerunning the episode Got a Nut following Charlie’s death. The episode showed the character Clyde Donovan, a caricature of Charlie, launching a podcast to vocalize hateful views and then debating students about it. When Charlie was alive, he reportedly liked his depiction, and the episode remains available for streaming on Comedy Central.

Nevertheless, not all episodes share their fate, and a number of them have been completely banned from platforms in the US and UK. The complete list as of writing is presented in the following article.

South Park Episodes that have been banned in the US

Super Best Friends

South Park season 3 episode 5 centers on Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny teaming up with the Super Best Friends—a spoof of the 1970s Super Friends cartoon—to stop David Blaine’s cult. The group features various religious icons, including Jesus, Buddha, and Moses, but the appearance of Mohammed later became the source of significant backlash. Following a subsequent death threat connected to his depiction, the episode was eventually removed from the South Park website, despite originally airing without issue.

Cartoon Wars

When South Park shifted to HBO Max and Paramount+ in 2020, both platforms chose not to include Cartoon Wars Parts 1 and 2. Revisiting themes from the Super Best Friends controversy, Part 1 depicts nationwide panic after news breaks that Family Guy plans to feature Muhammad. Part 2 continues the plot with Cartman heading to Hollywood, insisting the episode is disrespectful to Muslims and trying to stop it from airing. These episodes were directly influenced by the Jyllands-Posten Muhammad cartoon controversy, which ignited global protests and violent unrest after Danish cartoons were published in 2005.

200 and 201

Episodes 200 and 201 generated major backlash for depicting Mohammed, prompting Comedy Central to censor his appearance when they aired in 2010. In 200, Tom Cruise and other celebrities mocked by the townspeople threaten a class-action lawsuit unless they can secure a meeting with Mohammed. 201 revisits earlier plots, bringing back the Super Best Friends to protect the town from the celebrities and their giant Mecha-Streisand, while Cartman uncovers the truth about his father. After the extremist group Revolution Muslim warned the creators over the portrayal, Comedy Central heavily edited both episodes, removing mentions of Mohammed and the final speech.

An Elephant Makes Love To A Pig

An Elephant Makes Love to a Pig, one of South Park’s earliest Season 1 episodes, follows the boys’ attempt to breed Kyle’s pet elephant with Cartman’s pig for a genetics assignment, while Stan struggles with his aggressive sister, Shelley. The subplot involving Shelley’s violent behavior—including setting Stan on fire—prompted censorship concerns. Networks feared children might imitate the actions, especially since it aired not long after a real incident in which a house fire was attributed to a child mimicking Beavis and Butt-Head.

