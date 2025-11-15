Patrick Beverley reveals shocking reason for recent arrest

NBA player Patrick Beverley addressed the public shortly after his arrest in Texas (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Former NBA player Patrick Beverley was arrested on Friday on a third-degree felony assault charge. According to TMZ, he was taken into custody at the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office in Richmond, Texas. Shortly after his arrest, Beverley posted a series of messages on X.

Officials stated the charge involves assaulting a family or household member, with accusations of affecting their breathing and circulation. In Texas, this kind of charge brings a possible punishment of up to 10 years in prison. Authorities had arrested Beverley in Fort Bend County, but no further updates about the case have been provided.

Beverley’s first public response came through a short message on X. He wrote,

“Please don’t believe everything you see on the internet. Hope all is well Luv❤️🙏🏾.”

Another statement soon followed, this time from Beverley’s attorney, Letitia Quinones-Hollins, issued through the player’s social media account. In the statement, she addressed the circumstances that reportedly led up to the arrest.

“Patrick Beverley has no criminal record. He cares deeply about his little sister – a young lady, a minor. Given that, when he unexpectedly found her alone in the home with an 18-year-old man in the middle of the night, he was understandably concerned, as any brother would be about his sister. However, we don’t believe what followed happened the way it’s been described and we look forward to the opportunity to address that in court.”

Yal Pray for the Fam❤️Luv pic.twitter.com/TGORaFzn58 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) November 15, 2025

Public awaits Patrick Beverley case outcome as legal process moves forward

Beverley does not have a record of felony charges, but the NBA has disciplined him before, including suspensions tied to incidents with fans and the media. As the legal proceedings continue, people continue to discuss the case while waiting to see what happens next.

Currently, both the claims and the defense arguments are being reviewed, and the outcome depends on what is presented during the court hearings.