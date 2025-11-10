Veteran's Day 2025: Free meals, deals, and offers from favorite fast-food chains

Veterans Day 2025: Restaurants Offering Free Meals and Special Deals Across the U.S. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The country celebrates Veterans Day on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, and many big restaurant chains are giving free meals and discounts to show appreciation to veterans, active military personnel, and their families. This annual event, first called Armistice Day in 1918 to mark the end of World War I, remains a time to thank those who have served in the U.S. military.

A lot of restaurants offering deals on Veterans Day ask for proof of military service, like a Veteran ID, DD214 card, or active-duty ID. Some deals are available for eating at the restaurant. Offers can differ depending on location, so people should check with their nearest restaurant before heading out.

Big deals on Veterans Day meals

Applebee’s

Applebee’s gives veterans and active-duty military personnel a free full-sized entrée from a special Veterans Day Menu. The menu includes seven favorite dishes like the Classic Bacon Cheeseburger and Double Crunch Shrimp. At over 460 Applebee’s restaurants operated by the Flynn Group, guests can buy a pint of beer in advance for a veteran. Any beers not claimed will turn into money donated to local veterans’ organizations. Veterans who eat at Applebee’s locations not run by the Flynn Group will get a $5 Bounce Back Card to use during a future visit.

Chipotle

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free entrée at Chipotle between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time if they buy another entrée. Chipotle is also raising funds for the United Service Organizations by running its Round Up for Real Change program. Customers can round up their total to the next dollar and donate the extra amount between November 11 and November 16.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering one free doughnut of any kind with a small hot or iced coffee to veterans and service members. This offer is provided to the dine-in and drive-through customers of the participating locations with a one-per-guest limit.

Red Lobster

Veterans, active-duty military, and reserves can get a free Shrimp & Chips entrée and this comes with Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, fries, and coleslaw. Veterans and military service members hav to show proof of service to get the deal.

Starbucks

Starbucks offers a free tall (12-ounce) brewed coffee to the veterans currently in active-service, the active-duty military members, and military spouses. It may be either hot or iced, and is served at the participating locations in the U.S. The promotion does not cover the Cold Brew and applies to both the in-store and drive-thru orders.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel invites veterans and military personnel to enjoy a free Sunrise Pancake Special at any of their locations. This meal comes with buttermilk pancakes, fresh eggs, or a choice of breakfast meat. The deal is available on a first-come, first-served basis and requires showing a valid military ID.

Arby’s

Veterans and active military members can enjoy a complimentary Classic Roast Beef Sandwich at participating Flynn Group restaurants. Just show proof of service.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Stop by for a free BD’s All-American Burger with cheese and a classic side. This offer is available for dine-in customers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time.

Benihana

Veterans and active-duty service members can receive a free entrée valued up to $59 with a valid military ID. Remember that this is not an alcohol, tax, or gratuity deal.

BJ’s Restaurants and Brewhouse

Active-duty and retired military members are offered a free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie dessert during their time in the restaurant. Throughout the period of November 12 to December 31, anyone who eats with a valid military ID will receive a free Appetizer Bounce Back deal to be used on a subsequent visit.

These offers are made by the restaurants and food chains throughout the country to demonstrate appreciation and respect for the sacrifices and devotion of the U.S. military members.