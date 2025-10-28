Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set to make its 'First Family' arrive on Disney+

Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (via Instagram @marvelstudios)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be available on Disney+ starting November 5, 2025. Released in theaters on July 25, 2025, under the direction of Matt Shakman, this MCU film was part of Phase 6. It earned $521.9 million worldwide, topping the 2025 MCU releases but falling short of the billion-dollar mark. Kevin Feige produced with a script by Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, rooted in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s 1961 comics.

Pedro Pascal leads as Reed Richards, the Mister Fantastic, the elastic genius. Vanessa Kirby is Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman, wielding shields and invisibility. Joseph Quinn plays Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, the fiery rebel. Ebon Moss Bachrach brings heart to Ben Grimm-The Thing. Ralph Ineson debuts as Doctor Doom, with Julia Garner as a female Silver Surfer. Supporting roles include Paul Walter Hauser, Mark Gatiss, Sarah Niles and Natasha Lyonne.

Taking place in the retro-futuristic 1960s, the team develops powers from cosmic rays as part of a mission in outer space. They work to help Earth stand against Galactus and the Silver Surfer while also dealing with family dynamics and personal growth.

Marvel rebooted the Fantastic Four by returning to its roots. Forget the 2005 campy version or the grim 2015 flop; this film embraces the comics’ bright, earnest 1960s spirit. Bold colors, vintage tech and family-first storytelling set it apart in a franchise that often features world-ending stakes.

Casting was key. Feige built the team around chemistry, starting with Sue Storm. Pascal brings a quiet intellect to Reed. Kirby grounds Sue with strength and warmth. Quinn nails Johnny’s reckless charm. Moss-Bachrach, using motion capture, makes The Thing funny and human critics loved his “It’s clobberin’ time” delivery.

Filming wrapped after delays, with the release date shifting from early 2025 to July to accommodate MCU plans. Writers added smart MCU links, like Doom as Reed’s dark mirror. At 115 minutes, it strikes a balance between action, humor and heart. Family arguments during alien invasions feel real because the cast clicked on set.

Fans had waited years. The Disney+ announcement in October sparked a surge of excitement on social media. Extra scenes, such as Sue facing the Mole Man, fueled the hype. This isn’t just a reboot, it’s the foundation for the next Avengers era.

The film opens in an alternate 1960s world of sleek rockets and neon labs. Reed leads a risky space test. A cosmic flare tied to Galactus hits the crew. Reed stretches, Sue turns invisible, Johnny flames on and Ben becomes rock solid. They return as heroes and freaks.

Reed obsesses over science. Sue is pregnant and wants balance. Johnny’s stunts annoy Ben, who hates his new body. Their Baxter Building becomes a lab, home and battleground.

Then comes doom. Ralph Ineson’s Victor von Doom, a brilliant but bitter rival, teams with Galactus to consume Earth. Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer arrives as herald, her cosmic board cutting through skies in jaw-dropping VFX.

The Four rally. From New York streets to deep space, they fight with teamwork and quips. Flashbacks reveal their normal lives before they gained their powers—grounding the chaos in real emotion. It concludes with hope and a hint of greater threats.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will stream on Disney+ starting November 5, 2025, at 3 a.m. ET.

