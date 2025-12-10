Smokey Robinson seeks restraining order after alleging storage unit break-in by sexual assault accuser

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Smokey Robinson performs onstage during the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Byron Allen AMG/TheGRIO Awards)

Legendary singer Smokey Robinson and his wife, Frances Robinson, have requested a temporary restraining order against one of the women accusing him of sexual assault. The couple alleges that the woman, identified as Jane Doe 4, broke into their storage unit last month and stole “thousands of dollars’” worth of personal items.

According to court filings submitted on December 8, the Robinsons claim that on November 22, Jane Doe 4, accompanied by two others, spent approximately 40 minutes inside their storage unit. They allege several boxes containing personal property were taken during the incident.

Christopher Frost, Robinson’s attorney, described the alleged break-in in a statement,

“As absurd as this turn of events might seem, it is yet another example of how Jane Doe 4 and her group of accusers are motivated by greed — even the pettiest kind. Beyond absurdity, it is also alarming that she has retained and is exploiting access to the Robinsons’ property and we are taking swift action to ensure that Jane Doe 4 and those assisting her cannot go near the Robinsons, a couple in their 70s and 80s, because there seem to be no limits on what they are willing to do.”

Jane Doe 4’s legal representatives have denied the claims, calling them “patently false” and “a desperate fabrication intended to retaliate against Jane Doe 4 following her damning testimony during her December 5th deposition.” They further added,

“With respect to the Robinsons’ allegation that Jane Doe 4 broke into their storage unit, our client vehemently denies ever having visited that unit at any time since leaving her employment with the Robinsons.”

Smokey Robinson seeks restraining order amid ongoing $50 million sexual assault lawsuit

Jane Doe 4 is one of six accusers who have brought allegations against Robinson in a $50 million lawsuit filed in May 2025. She previously claimed she was forced to resign in 2024 as a housekeeper and assistant due to “repeated sexual assaults and sexual harassment.”

The Robinsons assert that Jane Doe 4 retained a key to the storage unit after leaving her position and that the alleged break-in is captured on security camera footage from the storage facility. Frances Robinson reportedly identified her on the footage when reviewing it on December 8. In her declaration, Frances noted that while the full extent of what was taken remains unclear, at least two five-foot Santa Claus decorations were stolen.

The Robinsons are seeking a temporary restraining order requiring Jane Doe 4 to surrender any remaining keys, return the allegedly stolen property, and stay at least 100 yards away from them.

Robinson’s legal team has previously characterized the sexual assault allegations, including two additional claims in November from a man and a woman alleging sexual battery, as “an organized, avaricious campaign to extract money from an 85-year-old legend.”

A trial for the case is scheduled for October 2027. Robinson also filed a $500 million cross-complaint, accusing the plaintiffs and their attorneys of defaming him, and has been granted permission for his accusers to remain anonymous throughout the proceedings.