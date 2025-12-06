Kanye West and Bianca Censori spotted arriving together in South Korea

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were spotted together once again, this time touching down in South Korea early Saturday morning. The couple, who arrived at Incheon International Airport around 6 a.m. local time, caught fans’ attention as they walked through the terminal following an overnight flight.

A clip of their entry reveals West pausing to autograph items. He didn't talk, but signed several objects before moving on with Censori and their guards.

This joint sighting signals a change from recent months, when people saw them apart more often compared to the start of their relationship in 2023, when they often went places together.

Censori has kept making news all year, including her much-talked-about showing at the Grammy Awards in February, where she wore a skimpy outfit that got lots of attention.

The pair then left the event. In the past few weeks, Bianca has been hanging out with her family and going to personal meetings.

Earlier this week, she tried to hide who she was by using a pair of spandex shorts to cover her face.

Kanye West, known for performing during his visits to South Korea or Japan, does not currently have any events scheduled.

However, given his history, observers speculate that a performance could still be announced during their stay.

Kanye West’s reported lifestyle rules for Bianca Censori

New claims surrounding the Kanye West and Bianca Censori's dynamic surfaced in a November 6 Daily Mail report. According to the outlet, West has established certain lifestyle rules for Censori, and sources allege she is comfortable with them.

The report states that Kanye encourages her to maintain specific habits related to appearance, exercise, and diet.

These include reportedly avoiding tattoos, piercings, and tan lines, along with maintaining a slender physique suitable for the “skimpy outfits” he designs, such as bra-and-underwear sets and sheer dresses.

When eating out, people say she picks starters, while at home, she uses tinier salad plates to control how much she eats.

The story adds that the goal isn't just about looks but also about "healthy habits," with West pushing for steady exercise and healthy eating. Bianca's reportedly loves Kanye's guidance.

As Kanye West and Bianca Censori continue their international travels, their appearance in South Korea adds another chapter to the ongoing public interest surrounding their relationship and lifestyle.